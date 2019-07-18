Sabre Corp. (SABR) Stake Maintained by Vulcan Value Partners Llc; As Paccar (PCAR) Share Value Rose, First Washington Has Lowered Stake by $1.96 Million

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 18.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 28,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 131,051 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93 million, down from 159,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $68.89. About 723,927 shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 13.34% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q U.S., Canada Class 8 Truck Industry Orders More Than Doubled; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues and Excellent Profits; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INC – “TRUCK MARKET REFLECTS STRONG ECONOMY AND EXCELLENT FREIGHT DEMAND”; 23/04/2018 – DJ PACCAR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCAR); 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Rev $5.65B; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR Increases Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY CASH DIV; 19/04/2018 Paccar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Parts Revenue $939.9M; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INCREASED EST OF YR CLASS 8 TRUCK INDUSTRY RETAIL SALES

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Sabre Corp. (SABR) by 19.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 247,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.16% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.03M, up from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Sabre Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $23.14. About 56,188 shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 15.51% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 30/04/2018 – LION AIR SIGNS GDS PACT WITH SABRE TO FUEL GROWTH STRATEGY; 06/03/2018 – AEROMEXICO RENEWS PARTNERSHIP WITH SABRE TO DRIVE DIGITAL TRANS; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1% Position in Sabre; 11/04/2018 – New Sabre Red Workspace rolling out across the globe in local languages; 29/05/2018 – BARCLAYS BANK – BARCLAYS BANK, ACTING THROUGH ITS INVESTMENT BANK ARE ACTING AS SOLE GLOBAL COORDINATOR AND BOOKRUNNER FOR SABRE INSURANCE ACCELERATED BOOKBUILT OFFERING; 08/03/2018 – Interjet expands reach with full content distribution on the Sabre GDS; 03/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Celebrates Wins Across 10 Categories with Clients at 2018 North America SABRE Awards; 23/05/2018 – Sabre declares quarterly dividend; 09/04/2018 – 5W Public Relations Named Finalist for Gold SABRE Awards; 01/05/2018 – Sabre 1Q EPS 32c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold SABR shares while 103 reduced holdings.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $11.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parker (NYSE:PH) by 750,894 shares to 2.11 million shares, valued at $362.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc. (NYSE:JLL) by 194,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 730,107 shares, and cut its stake in Wesco International Inc. (NYSE:WCC).

Analysts await PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.81 EPS, up 13.84% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PCAR’s profit will be $627.05 million for 9.52 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.81 actual EPS reported by PACCAR Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $3.38 million activity. 10,228 shares valued at $671,666 were sold by Quinn T. Kyle on Wednesday, February 6. HUBBARD TODD R sold 820 shares worth $53,915. BARKLEY MICHAEL T sold $911,781 worth of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) on Tuesday, February 12. ARMSTRONG RONALD E also sold $1.04 million worth of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) shares. Davila Marco A. had sold 7,528 shares worth $506,485 on Wednesday, February 13.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40M and $197.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nlight Inc by 65,550 shares to 241,830 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 51,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,959 shares, and has risen its stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PCAR shares while 153 reduced holdings.