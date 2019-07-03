Sabre Corp. (SABR) Shareholder Vulcan Value Partners Has Raised Stake; Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Shareholder East Coast Asset Management Lowered Its Position by $1.68 Million as Stock Price Rose

East Coast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 41.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc sold 24,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,443 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, down from 59,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $72.74. About 2.22M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Sabre Corp. (SABR) by 19.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 247,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.16% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.03M, up from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Sabre Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $22.83. About 1.23 million shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 15.51% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1% Position in Sabre; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sabre Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SABR); 01/05/2018 – Sabre 1Q EPS 32c; 07/03/2018 – SABRE CORP SABR.O : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; RATING OUTPERFORM; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY RETURN ON OPENING SCR 92.1% VS 93.2%; 06/03/2018 – Sabre selected as global technology partner to Flight Centre Travel Group; 30/05/2018 – Sabre to participate in upcoming Bank of America 2018 Global Technology Conference; 08/03/2018 – Interjet expands reach with full content distribution on the Sabre GDS; 31/05/2018 – Sabre to offer NDC-enabled solutions in 2018; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES SABRE HOLDINGS CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $618.13 million for 25.26 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $372,590 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 38,745 are owned by Peapack Gladstone Fincl. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 5.55M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.18% or 167,634 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa holds 1.78% or 151,741 shares in its portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 567,111 shares. Utah Retirement owns 160,980 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Cognios Limited invested 1.44% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Cohen Mngmt has 0.33% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Elm Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4,405 shares or 0.21% of the stock. 1832 Asset LP owns 102,026 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cutler Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Peregrine Asset Advisers, Oregon-based fund reported 33,977 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Nuwave Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 84 shares. Loudon Invest Limited Liability invested in 0.23% or 3,440 shares.

East Coast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $377.39 million and $403.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,598 shares to 125,543 shares, valued at $23.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spotify Technology S A by 23,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 46 investors sold SABR shares while 103 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 241.34 million shares or 0.77% less from 243.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.02M are owned by Bancorporation Of Montreal Can. Fort Ltd Partnership holds 0.12% or 27,739 shares. Miller Howard Invests invested in 2.62M shares or 1.54% of the stock. 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership invested 0.14% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability has invested 0% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Asset Management One Com Ltd invested in 124,080 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 460,031 shares. 97,223 were accumulated by Fjarde Ap. First Trust Advsrs Lp has 0.03% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Campbell And Adviser Ltd Liability Co reported 10,014 shares. Synovus has 0% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Parkside Fin Retail Bank And reported 0% stake. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 68,998 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Lp stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Ajo LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR).

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $11.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co. Inc. by 1.30 million shares to 28.07M shares, valued at $659.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Versum Materials Inc. by 479,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,569 shares, and cut its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc. (NYSE:JLL).