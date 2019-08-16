Sabre Corp. (SABR) Share Value Rose While Foyston Gordon & Payne Trimmed Its Position by $1.93 Million; Ptc (PTC) Stock Declined While Westwood Management Lifted by $9.81 Million Its Position

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in Sabre Corp. (SABR) by 33.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 91,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.54% . The institutional investor held 183,082 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92 million, down from 274,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Sabre Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $23.95. About 1.25 million shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 01/05/2018 – Sabre announces strategic relationship with Amazon Web Services to accelerate the evolution of travel technology; 16/05/2018 – Sabre at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Jun 1; 08/03/2018 – Interjet expands reach with full content distribution on the Sabre GDS; 01/05/2018 – Sabre Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Insurance Cofounder, Investor Sell 18% Stake for GBP112.8 Mln; 17/05/2018 – Sabre to participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY RETURN ON OPENING SCR 92.1% VS 93.2%; 02/05/2018 – Ketchum Named Creative Agency of the Year at North America SABRE Awards; 01/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines successfully migrates Virgin America into their Sabre passenger services system; 12/04/2018 – Travelport likely to be put in play by Elliott

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 90.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 106,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 224,675 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.71M, up from 118,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $63.71. About 1.33M shares traded or 6.52% up from the average. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 39.3B RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q REV. 40.1B RUPEES; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 14/03/2018 – LOSSES FROM NEW SECURED BAD LOANS SHOULD BE FULLY COVERED WITHIN 8 YEARS, COVERAGE TO RISE FROM 5 PCT IN FIRST YEAR TO 27.5 PTC IN FOURTH YEAR TO 75 PCT IN SEVENTH YEAR -EU; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY’18 EPS (GAAP) $0.31 -$0.38; 16/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $80; 02/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PTC India Financial Services Ltd; 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns JPM Chase Comm Mtg Sec Trust 2018-PTC Certs Rtgs; 19/03/2018 – PTC Announces Creo 5.0, the Latest Version of its Award-Winning CAD Solution

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18M and $737.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teladoc Health Inc. by 8,200 shares to 576,300 shares, valued at $32.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,452 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PTC Inc. (PTC) Reports Next Week: What You Should Expect – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate PTC Inc. (PTC) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why PTC Shares Got Crushed Today – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PTC Inc.: Avoid – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corporation owns 33,751 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 1.39% or 911,065 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 783,463 shares. Moreover, Aviva Pcl has 0.03% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 39,153 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deltec Asset Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 12,000 shares. Ems Limited Partnership invested in 729,170 shares or 5.05% of the stock. Mirae Asset Glob holds 0% or 2,831 shares. Stephens Ar accumulated 2,013 shares. American National Registered Investment Advisor has invested 0.4% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Robecosam Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 300,000 shares. Lagoda Investment LP reported 94,513 shares. Stifel holds 0% or 5,961 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.09% stake. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 27,679 shares or 0.01% of the stock.