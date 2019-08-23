Sabre Corp. (SABR) Holder Vulcan Value Partners Lifted Its Holding by $5.20 Million as Stock Value Rose; Ycg Cut Its Position in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by $342,924

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Sabre Corp. (SABR) by 19.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 247,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.54% . The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.03M, up from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Sabre Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $23.29. About 719,844 shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 19/03/2018 – Sabre Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 27; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY SOLVENCY COVERAGE RATIO 160% VS 128%; 22/03/2018 – Sabre Insurance Group Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES SABRE CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 08/03/2018 – SABRE SIGNS L-T DISTRIBUTION PACT W/ MEXICO’S INTERJET; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L -FY UNDERWRITING PROFIT £59.0M VS £55.9M; 30/04/2018 – Lion Air signs GDS agreement with Sabre to fuel its growth strategy; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1% Position in Sabre; 23/05/2018 – Sabre Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 24; 01/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines Migrates Virgin Amer Into Their Sabre Passenger Services System

Ycg Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc sold 5,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 562,602 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.52M, down from 567,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $72.36. About 2.04M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 08/03/2018 – RPT-With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Jakobsen, Currently Corporate Controller, to Succeed Dennis Hickey as CFO; 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B

More notable recent Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Know What Sabre Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SABR) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Despegar, Latin America’s top online travel agency, signs multi-year agreement extension with Sabre – PRNewswire” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sabre Rides on Partnerships, Renews Croatia Airlines Deal – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Sabre Corp (SABR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $11.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 305,474 shares to 3.13M shares, valued at $488.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kkr & Co. Inc. by 1.30M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Wesco International Inc. (NYSE:WCC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold SABR shares while 103 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 241.34 million shares or 0.77% less from 243.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Co accumulated 1,359 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) stated it has 550 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cambiar Invsts Limited Liability Company holds 334,980 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.95M shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 97,223 shares. Vanguard accumulated 28.64M shares. 1.58M are held by Echo Street Cap Management Limited Liability Co. Md Sass Investors Services Inc has invested 4.29% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Prudential Finance Incorporated owns 524,427 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement reported 197,757 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui has 0.02% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 1.02 million shares. Boston Prtn invested in 166,335 shares. Burgundy Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 18.91M shares. Moreover, Wellington Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 1.43M shares or 0.26% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Colgate-Palmolive – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Colgate-Palmolive: I Underestimated The Stock’s Potential – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Sunny Side Up For U.S. Futures, Sprint/T-Mobile On Deck – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Higher pricing lifts Colgate-Palmolive – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Limited stated it has 644,866 shares. Smith Chas P And Pa Cpas holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 67,492 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) accumulated 6,900 shares. Confluence Inv Limited Liability owns 1.56M shares. Windsor Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Overbrook Mgmt Corp invested in 4,920 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Intact Inv Mngmt holds 81,400 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. The Australia-based Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia has invested 1.23% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Girard Prns Ltd owns 23,145 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Evanson Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 10,054 shares. 160,980 are held by Utah Retirement. Chemung Canal reported 0.25% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Limited invested in 0.43% or 8,622 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance Com holds 294,200 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca invested in 11,800 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.60 million for 25.84 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.