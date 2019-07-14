Sabra Healthcare Reit (SBRA) Holder Cohen & Steers Raised Holding by $247.14 Million; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Share Price Rose, Brave Asset Management Upped Its Holding

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 110.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 1,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,164 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $607,000, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $213.94. About 2.24 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 20/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $252 FROM $246; 12/04/2018 – GOLDMAN WILL CONCENTRATE MORE ON FRANKFURT, PARIS: BLANKFEIN; 26/05/2018 – Out for Undergrad (O4U) Names Goldman Sachs as Host of LGBTQ Undergrad Leadership Business Conference for the Fourth Consecutive Year; 08/03/2018 – DNB ASA DNB.OL : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO NOK 149 FROM NOK 143; 09/03/2018 – Goldman CEO Blankfein keeps Wall St guessing on future; 14/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SECURITIES DIVISION CHIEFS TO LEAVE THE FIRM – CNBC, CITING DOW JONES; 15/05/2018 – J Goldman & Co LP Exits Position in PTC Therapeutics; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs to Pay $110 Million to Settle Forex Case; 07/03/2018 – TRANSACTION CAPITAL LTD – GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL IS ACTING AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER AND JOINT LEAD MANAGER

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in Sabra Healthcare Reit Inc (SBRA) by 114.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 13.01M shares as the company's stock declined 0.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24.41 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475.22M, up from 11.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Sabra Healthcare Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $20.49. About 542,056 shares traded. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 0.10% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.53% the S&P500.

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32 million and $179.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 19,868 shares to 5,112 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 60,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,789 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birmingham Capital Al reported 1,050 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability stated it has 114 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Maple Mngmt holds 1.3% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 28,882 shares. Nottingham Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Gam Ag invested in 0.03% or 4,070 shares. Bridges Invest Mgmt owns 1,708 shares. Private Cap Advisors holds 1,425 shares. 25,689 were reported by Pinnacle Assoc Ltd. First Allied Advisory Svcs invested in 0.14% or 21,716 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability accumulated 5,350 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.29% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 1.85 million shares. Baxter Bros Inc invested in 34,408 shares or 1.54% of the stock. Lmr Prtnrs Llp has 0.05% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Lpl Financial Limited Co reported 75,335 shares.

