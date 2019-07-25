Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) Stock Value Declined While Global Endowment Management LP Cut Its Stake by $309,700; Chatham Capital Group Maintains Holding in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR)

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 41.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc bought 37,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,194 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 89,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.76. About 141,020 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 9.69% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 02/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 14/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL TO BE READY TO OPEN FOR BUSINESS AT MONMOUTH PARK; 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (SBRA) by 25.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp sold 16,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $949,000, down from 65,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $20.5. About 444,598 shares traded. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 0.10% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 63C, EST. 61C; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC QTRLY NORMALIZED AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.58; 07/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT: Signature HealthCARE Has Represented That Settlement With Federal and State Agencies Is Immiment; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SBRA.O FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – SABRA RESTRUCTURES CONTRACTUAL RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNATURE HEAL; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sabra Health Care REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBRA); 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.63; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.16-$2.24; 09/05/2018 – SABRA CUTS 2018 NORMALIZED AFFO VIEW; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.64

Since February 15, 2019, it had 16 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $567,555 activity. The insider LANDY MICHAEL P bought $1,999. Miller Kevin S. also bought $1,999 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares. $243,998 worth of stock was bought by UMH PROPERTIES – INC. on Monday, June 17. On Monday, June 17 the insider Rytter Katie bought $500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold MNR shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 66.37 million shares or 5.03% more from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 29,272 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Montag A & Assoc stated it has 1.03% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 59,400 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 169,072 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny invested in 0% or 6,020 shares. Montag Caldwell has 0.01% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 13,000 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Counselors stated it has 12,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp reported 28,318 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc has invested 0.03% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company invested in 42,514 shares or 0% of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 84,924 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.01% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 200,000 shares. Stifel Fin Corp owns 110,576 shares.

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80M and $388.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,039 shares to 30,600 shares, valued at $11.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 45,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,162 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46 billion and $707.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 22,500 shares to 27,750 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 9,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold SBRA shares while 89 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 153.32 million shares or 3.06% more from 148.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Phocas Financial Corp reported 347,065 shares stake. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 94,827 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.01% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) or 704,228 shares. Systematic Management Lp holds 729,257 shares. Camelot Portfolios invested in 0.63% or 78,119 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc accumulated 54 shares. Fmr Limited Co invested 0.01% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Convergence Limited Liability Co has 0.4% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 93,165 shares. Kistler reported 0% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Edge Wealth Management Llc reported 400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 10,077 are owned by Bluecrest Mngmt. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0.01% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 272,493 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag owns 423,440 shares. Blackrock Inc invested in 25.53 million shares.

Analysts await Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.48 EPS, down 15.79% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.57 per share. SBRA’s profit will be $86.17 million for 10.68 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.