Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) Shareholder Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Raised Position by $12.43 Million as Market Value Rose; Pettee Investors Holding in Amazon (AMZN) Has Raised by $355,884 as Share Value Declined

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (SBRA) by 80.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 654,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.68% . The institutional investor held 1.46M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.83 million, up from 809,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $22.65. About 1.13M shares traded. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 1.62% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.63; 06/03/2018 Sabra Dipping Company Brings New Mediterranean Bean Dips to Market; 14/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in Non-Deal Roadshow and in NARElT’s RElTWeek 2018 Investor Conference; 14/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in Non-Deal Roadshow and in NAREIT’s REITWeek 2018 Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – SABRA CUTS 2018 NORMALIZED AFFO VIEW; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q EPS 34c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sabra Health Care REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBRA); 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 07/05/2018 – Sabra Restructures its Contractual Relationship with Signature HealthCARE

Pettee Investors Inc increased its stake in Amazon (AMZN) by 51.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettee Investors Inc bought 188 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 556 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05M, up from 368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettee Investors Inc who had been investing in Amazon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $33.25 during the last trading session, reaching $1788.25. About 3.19M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Tencent’s Pony Ma overtakes Wanda’s Wang as Asia’s richest; 08/03/2018 – Amazon thinks it has a fix to Alexa’s terrifying laughing issue:; 16/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board only has three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers; 09/05/2018 – Packaged Facts: Amazon Continues Advance in U.S. Pet Market with New Private Label Pet Food Brand; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON, BERKSHIRE MAY PICK HEALTH CARE JV CEO IN 2 MOS: AXIOS; 15/03/2018 – TOKYO — Amazon Japan is being investigated by the country’s antitrust regulator on allegations of asking vendors for a percentage of their sales revenue. According to sources, the Japanese arm of the U.S; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Counters Amazon’s Grocery Offensive With Ocado Alliance; 09/05/2018 – Shares have risen over 170 percent over the past year, as the company has taken advantage of the trend of streaming video from online sources like Amazon, Netflix and Hulu; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Has Massive Expansion Plans for Seattle, Let Alone HQ2; 22/05/2018 – The ACLU says law enforcement agencies could use Amazon’s facial recognition technology to “easily build a system to automate the identification and tracking of anyone.”

Pettee Investors Inc, which manages about $116.14M and $157.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 4,308 shares to 26,957 shares, valued at $3.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 7,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,797 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

