Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) Shareholder Dean Investment Associates Has Cut Its Stake by $1.28 Million; As Ciena (CIEN) Shares Rose, Holder Ameritas Investment Partners Has Cut by $513,976 Its Position

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 23.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 12,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 41,640 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.71 million, down from 54,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $39.77. About 3.69M shares traded or 31.42% up from the average. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 26/04/2018 – CIENA REITERATES ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR AT&T IN FISCAL 2018; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 12C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ciena Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIEN); 05/03/2018 Ciena FYQ1 On Tap: Street Looks to Cloud, 5G To Bolster Soft Telco Environment — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Cites $476.9 Million in Additional Tax Expense From Tax Bill for 1Q Loss; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q REV. $646.1M, EST. $641.8M; 24/04/2018 – 75 Percent of Network Providers Expect Significant or Full Network Automation Within Five Years; 31/05/2018 – CIENA: INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 27/03/2018 – Ciena Introduces Enhanced Policy Capabilities for its Blue Planet Platform Leveraging ONAP Elements; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EPS 9c

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (SBRA) by 29.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 67,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.68% . The institutional investor held 163,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.22 million, down from 230,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $22.62. About 703,571 shares traded. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 1.62% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 63C, EST. 61C; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q EPS 34c; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SBRA.O FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT: Signature HealthCARE Has Represented That Settlement With Federal and State Agencies Is Immiment; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Cuts 2018 View To EPS $1.98-EPS $2.06; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sabra Health Care REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBRA); 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 FFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.48 – $2.56; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Had Seen 2018 FFO/Share $2.31-$2.39; 14/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in Non-Deal Roadshow and in NARElT’s RElTWeek 2018 Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – SABRA CUTS 2018 NORMALIZED AFFO VIEW

More notable recent Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CIENA Corp (CIEN) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Altria, Apple, Netflix, Slack And More – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Ciena Corporation’s (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “CIENA (CIEN) PT Cut to $47 at Nomura/Instinet As Telco Growth Pressures Guidance – StreetInsider.com” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold CIEN shares while 134 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 129.42 million shares or 6.93% less from 139.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Gru Llc has 0.17% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 3.48M shares. Washington Cap Mngmt has 8,600 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership reported 0.16% stake. Shapiro Capital Mgmt Llc holds 0% or 1.82M shares in its portfolio. Wedge Capital Mngmt L LP Nc has invested 0.48% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0.03% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0.08% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Lsv Asset Management stated it has 0.12% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 22,994 shares. Gam Ag owns 16,205 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsrs has invested 0% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Whittier Communications Of Nevada, Nevada-based fund reported 27 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). 2.46 million were accumulated by Northern Corp. Tobam has 0% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 801 shares.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 3,955 shares to 15,455 shares, valued at $2.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 4,104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,168 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42 million and $696.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interdigital Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 6,590 shares to 101,110 shares, valued at $6.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heartland Express Inc (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 23,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Valvoline Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.38, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold SBRA shares while 68 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 161.30 million shares or 5.20% more from 153.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Gru Inc invested in 8,371 shares. 30,376 are held by Daiwa Securities Group. Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 0.01% or 28,142 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 1.85M shares. First Hawaiian State Bank has 0.04% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Covington Capital Management invested in 0% or 2,500 shares. 10,026 were accumulated by Mariner Ltd Liability Com. Legal General Gp Pcl invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Amer Group reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Pnc Ser Group Inc stated it has 0% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). First Citizens Commercial Bank accumulated 19,911 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 71,877 shares. Advisors Asset Management has 57,572 shares. Blair William Co Il invested in 25,125 shares or 0% of the stock. M&R Mgmt has 41 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SBRA Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Barclays mostly bullish on healthcare REITs – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sell-siders like InMode in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sabra: Improved Compensation Policy To Spur Value Creation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.