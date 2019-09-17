Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) Position Raised by Phocas Financial Corp; Reinhart Partners Lifted Its National Oilwell Varco Com (NOV) Holding by $4.27 Million

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Com (NOV) by 61.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 193,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 508,295 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.30M, up from 314,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $22.58. About 1.21 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Most of the Deferred Capital Equipment Deliveries Were Accepted Early in 2Q; 27/04/2018 – NOV: OFFSHORE COMPLETION, PRODUCTION GEAR REMAIN CHALLENGED; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Adjusted Ebitda About $160M; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Cites Reduced Progress on New Offshore Rig Construction; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160M; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: NOT PREPARED TO BOOST RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss $68M; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B, EST. $1.81B; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Expect Demand for Products, Services to Resume Growth as Year Progresses

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) by 47.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 163,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.68% . The institutional investor held 510,681 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.06M, up from 347,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Sabra Health Care Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $22.8. About 265,310 shares traded. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 1.62% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.63; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q Net $62.5M; 14/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in Non-Deal Roadshow and in NARElT’s RElTWeek 2018 Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SBRA.O FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – SABRA ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF ALL 7.125% SERIES A PFD SHRS; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 06/03/2018 Sabra Dipping Company Brings New Mediterranean Bean Dips to Market; 07/05/2018 – Sabra Restructures its Contractual Relationship with Signature HealthCARE; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.47 – $2.55; 02/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT, REPORTS REDEMPTION OF ALL OUTSTANDING

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $934.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 29,340 shares to 275,535 shares, valued at $8.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 38,533 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 391,528 shares, and cut its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.38, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold SBRA shares while 68 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 161.30 million shares or 5.20% more from 153.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Korea-based Mirae Asset Invs Ltd has invested 0.08% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Hightower Advsrs Lc holds 0% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) or 19,411 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada stated it has 37,985 shares. Legal General Group Incorporated Public Limited Company owns 852,669 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of America De holds 0% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) or 1.12 million shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated holds 15,056 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Moreover, Ameritas Invest Ptnrs has 0.06% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 67,667 shares. Prelude Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Synovus Financial Corp invested in 0% or 162 shares. Dean Capital holds 0.65% or 31,490 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain reported 68 shares. Estabrook Capital Management holds 0% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) or 1 shares. Stock Yards Natl Bank & holds 14,631 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can owns 118,197 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

