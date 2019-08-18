Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) Market Valuation Rose While Wedbush Securities Decreased Stake; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined While Beck Capital Management Boosted Holding

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) by 53.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 19,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.68% . The institutional investor held 17,319 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $337,000, down from 37,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Sabra Health Care Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.87B market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $21.55. About 3.30 million shares traded or 151.39% up from the average. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 1.62% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 07/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT: Signature HealthCARE Has Represented That Settlement With Federal and State Agencies Is Immiment; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q EPS 34c; 14/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in Non-Deal Roadshow and in NARElT’s RElTWeek 2018 Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SBRA.O FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 Sabra Dipping Company Brings New Mediterranean Bean Dips to Market; 14/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in Non-Deal Roadshow and in NAREIT’s REITWeek 2018 Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED AFFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.27 – $2.35; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Cuts 2018 View To EPS $1.98-EPS $2.06; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q FFO 64c/Shr

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 34.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 1,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,231 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, up from 3,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Fitch: A+Rating Reflects Amazon’s Leading Positions in Global E-Commerce and Cloud Computing Services; 18/04/2018 – The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Tuesday approved an Amazon.com subsidiary’s September 2014 filing for a patent that can correlate different data streams and sell the combined feed in a marketplace; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft plans to open its first Middle East data centers as it steps up cloud challenge to Amazon; 05/03/2018 – After Losing China, Jeff Bezos Really Wants to Win in India; 02/04/2018 – Amazon is narrowing down its choices for the next HQ2; 26/04/2018 – NFL, AMAZON RENEW STREAMING PACT FOR THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL; 14/03/2018 – Regulators raid Amazon Japan on suspicion of anti-trust violation; 15/03/2018 – THIEL: U.S. CORPORATIONS SHOULD BE MOST CONCERED WITH AMAZON; 18/04/2018 – Factor Daily: Amazon Alexa takes aim at on-the-move infotainment with Echo speakers for cars; 13/03/2018 – The recall covers six versions of the Amazon Basics portable battery

More notable recent Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Completes the Sale of 12 Facilities Leased to Genesis; Sells Eight Former CCP Facilities; Redeems 7.125% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock – GlobeNewswire” on June 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sabra: Improved Compensation Policy To Spur Value Creation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call; Declares Common Dividend; Receives Affirmed S&P Ratings and Outlook – GlobeNewswire” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – Business Wire” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sabra Healthcare: When Disaster Strikes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 06, 2018.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sector Healthcare (XLV) by 3,809 shares to 22,601 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,706 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold SBRA shares while 89 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 153.32 million shares or 3.06% more from 148.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Green Street Investors Limited Com has invested 2.88% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Strs Ohio holds 0.02% or 280,307 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 36,100 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Quantitative Inv Mngmt Llc owns 15,200 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 167,038 shares. Mcmillion Capital Management holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 10,740 shares. Tower Rech (Trc) reported 11,724 shares. Prelude Capital Ltd Liability Co owns 9,536 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Raymond James & reported 1.27M shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust reported 0.01% stake. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Company accumulated 99,897 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brinker Capital owns 41,535 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 67,529 shares in its portfolio. Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA).