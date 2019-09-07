Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) Holding Increased by Landscape Capital Management Llc; Motorcar Pts Amer (MPAA) Share Value Declined While Fine Capital Partners LP Has Upped Its Stake

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (SBRA) by 155.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 69,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.68% . The hedge fund held 113,656 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 44,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.92. About 918,733 shares traded. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 1.62% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Raises 2018 View To FFO $2.48/Shr-FFO $2.56/Shr; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q Net $62.5M; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SBRA.O FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – SABRA ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF ALL 7.125% SERIES A PFD SHRS; 02/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT, REPORTS REDEMPTION OF ALL OUTSTANDING; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q FFO 64c/Shr; 07/05/2018 – Sabra Restructures its Contractual Relationship with Signature HealthCARE; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q EPS 34c; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.63

Fine Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (MPAA) by 51.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp bought 481,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.62M, up from 929,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $266.97 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $14.31. About 130,433 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold MPAA shares while 29 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 20.96 million shares or 4.34% more from 20.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 6,041 shares. Pzena Invest Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Swiss Fincl Bank holds 34,450 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Bankshares Of New York Mellon has invested 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Tiaa Cref Lc has 0% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 37,991 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank invested in 0.01% or 7,370 shares. Tieton Cap Limited Liability Company owns 247,189 shares for 4.15% of their portfolio. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Incorporated Ks has 0.16% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 481,251 shares. New York-based Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Ameriprise Financial stated it has 0.01% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc invested 0.01% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Cna owns 0.07% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 17,253 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 12,771 shares. Vanguard Gru reported 0% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 23,100 shares in its portfolio.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 14,150 shares to 8,588 shares, valued at $520,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 3,891 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,192 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Munihldgs Nj Qlty (MUJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold SBRA shares while 89 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 153.32 million shares or 3.06% more from 148.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Group One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 3,036 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Incorporated stated it has 0% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc owns 32,747 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 739,200 were reported by Weiss Multi. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 257,795 shares. 72,194 were reported by Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 402,746 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) or 121,078 shares. 252 are owned by Shelton Cap Management. Goldman Sachs Gp accumulated 0% or 778,353 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Incorporated Ny stated it has 186 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Dean Associates Ltd Llc has invested 0.65% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Aqr Capital Limited Liability Company reported 139,664 shares stake.