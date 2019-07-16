Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) Holder Quantitative Investment Management Trimmed Position as Stock Declined; University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Increases Stake in Berry Global Group (BERY)

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (SBRA) by 73.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 42,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.99% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 15,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $295,000, down from 58,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $20.41. About 1.14M shares traded. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 0.10% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 07/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT Restructures Its Contractual Relationship With Signature HealthCARE; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Raises 2018 View To FFO $2.48/Shr-FFO $2.56/Shr; 07/05/2018 – Sabra Restructures its Contractual Relationship with Signature HealthCARE; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.64; 09/05/2018 – SABRA CUTS 2018 NORMALIZED AFFO VIEW; 07/05/2018 – SABRA RESTRUCTURES CONTRACTUAL RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNATURE HEAL; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 02/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT, REPORTS REDEMPTION OF ALL OUTSTANDING; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Had Seen 2018 FFO/Share $2.31-$2.39; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC QTRLY NORMALIZED AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.58

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac bought 8,108 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 159,630 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60M, up from 151,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $52.45. About 1.32M shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 0.45% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Buys New 1.3% Position in Berry Global; 26/04/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Position in Berry Global

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold SBRA shares while 89 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 153.32 million shares or 3.06% more from 148.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru owns 1,754 shares. Covington Cap Management has 0% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Telemus Capital Limited Liability Com, Michigan-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Company stated it has 16,566 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 42,024 shares. Apg Asset Management Us owns 2.79M shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset, Japan-based fund reported 111,900 shares. Moreover, Dean Investment Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.65% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 230,460 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 50,323 shares. Tekla Cap Mgmt Llc holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 466,247 shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability holds 357,664 shares. 109,032 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset. Macquarie Grp Limited accumulated 111,651 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has 35,125 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg has invested 0.02% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 36,824 shares to 56,824 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares U.S. Aerospace & Defense Etf (ITA) by 12,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

More notable recent Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sabra Health Care REIT: 9.4% Covered Yield, Strong Portfolio, Attractive Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “It’s Easy To Be Patient With This 8% Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call; Declares Common Dividend; Receives Affirmed S&P Ratings and Outlook – GlobeNewswire” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple’s WWDC, DuPont’s Return And Tariff Anxiety – Seeking Alpha” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sabra Health Care: Is The Dividend Safe In 2019? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 26, 2018.

Analysts await Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.48 EPS, down 15.79% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.57 per share. SBRA’s profit will be $86.17M for 10.63 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,513 shares to 37,443 shares, valued at $8.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 16,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,389 shares, and cut its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE).