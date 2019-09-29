Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) Holder Lpl Financial Lowered Stake; As Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Cullen Frost Bankers Has Upped Stake

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc bought 9,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 204,744 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.45M, up from 195,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $311.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 5.59M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 16/03/2018 – Ranir, LLC vs The Procter & Gamble Company | Terminated-Settled | 03/15/2018; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 10/04/2018 – India Tissue & Hygiene Market 2018-2023 – Procter & Gamble Home Products Account for Around 55% of the Market Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT

Lpl Financial Llc decreased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (SBRA) by 58.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc sold 65,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.68% . The institutional investor held 45,866 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $903,000, down from 111,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $22.91. About 884,897 shares traded. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 1.62% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q Net $62.5M; 07/05/2018 – Sabra Restructures its Contractual Relationship with Signature HealthCARE; 09/05/2018 – SABRA CUTS 2018 NORMALIZED AFFO VIEW; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 FFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.48 – $2.56; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 AFFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.28 – $2.36; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED AFFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.27 – $2.35; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sabra Health Care REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBRA); 14/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in Non-Deal Roadshow and in NARElT’s RElTWeek 2018 Investor Conference

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $46.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EWA) by 1.14 million shares to 1.54M shares, valued at $34.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) by 1,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,184 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.38, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold SBRA shares while 68 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 161.30 million shares or 5.20% more from 153.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 400 shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Gradient Ltd Company, a Minnesota-based fund reported 110 shares. Whittier holds 0% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 1,727 shares. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has 0.03% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Walleye Trading Ltd holds 0% or 885 shares in its portfolio. Profund Lc has 28,042 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 574,581 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 281,741 shares. Telemus Limited stated it has 0.02% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings has 110,107 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Inc reported 1.30 million shares. Moreover, Eii Mngmt has 0.19% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 18,347 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 398,637 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% or 46,062 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Provides Update on Sale of Certain Senior Care Centers and Genesis Facilities; Provides Update on Holiday Transition – GlobeNewswire” published on January 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sabra: Improved Compensation Policy To Spur Value Creation – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – Business Wire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 14.55% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.55 per share. SBRA’s profit will be $89.06 million for 12.19 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc Short Trm Bond (BSV) by 16,464 shares to 12,635 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 60,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 405,877 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westchester Capital Mngmt holds 88,281 shares or 3.79% of its portfolio. Farmers Trust holds 92,256 shares or 2.85% of its portfolio. First Interstate National Bank & Trust, a Montana-based fund reported 22,430 shares. Ashfield Capital Ptnrs Llc has invested 1.16% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Canandaigua Savings Bank And accumulated 2.16% or 106,891 shares. Duncker Streett & Com reported 1.26% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Philadelphia accumulated 189,861 shares. Amer Rech And Mgmt Communications has 2.35% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 71,540 shares. Cognios Capital reported 47,863 shares stake. Cincinnati Fincl Corp holds 49,900 shares. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo reported 265,137 shares. Wills Fin Grp Inc, Virginia-based fund reported 50,258 shares. Security Natl Tru invested 1.67% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Telos Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.7% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 21,728 shares. Connecticut-based Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership has invested 0.23% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).