Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) Holder Cutter & Company Brokerage Decreased Its Holding by $711,094 as Market Valuation Rose; Rodgers Brothers Has Increased Its Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holding

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 36.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 1,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 5,577 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03M, up from 4,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $382.64. About 387,919 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 28/03/2018 – A King Has Arrived: Sikorsky CH-53 King Stallion Heavy Lift Helicopter Arrives in Germany for International Debut; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…; 07/04/2018 – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Inspects Satellite Programs at Lockheed Martin; 02/05/2018 – First Light: Fourth U.S. Air Force SBIRS Satellite Sends First Images Back to Earth; 16/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Gets 7-Year U.S. Army Pact for $3.53 Billion; 22/05/2018 – S&P REVISES LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 15/05/2018 – LOCKHEED’S CONTRACT FROM MISSILE DEFENSE AGENCY IS MODIFIED:DOD; 15/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Selected to Provide GridStar™ Energy Storage for New ComEd Microgrid Project in Chicago; 24/04/2018 – JAPAN SEEKING ROLE IN DEVELOPMENT OF FRENCH-GERMAN MARITIME SURVEILLANCE AIRCRAFT; 11/04/2018 – David Alexander: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) by 71.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc sold 37,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.68% . The institutional investor held 14,602 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $288,000, down from 52,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Sabra Health Care Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $22.67. About 255,706 shares traded. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 1.62% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q Rev $166.1M; 07/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT Restructures Its Contractual Relationship With Signature HealthCARE; 14/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in Non-Deal Roadshow and in NARElT’s RElTWeek 2018 Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q Net $62.5M; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED AFFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.27 – $2.35; 07/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT: Signature HealthCARE Has Represented That Settlement With Federal and State Agencies Is Immiment; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 FFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.48 – $2.56; 02/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT, REPORTS REDEMPTION OF ALL OUTSTANDING; 02/05/2018 – SABRA ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF ALL 7.125% SERIES A PFD SHRS

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24 million and $321.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Dorsey Wright Etf by 17,392 shares to 49,630 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 20,272 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,249 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.

Analysts await Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 14.55% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.55 per share. SBRA’s profit will be $89.04 million for 12.06 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.38, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold SBRA shares while 68 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 161.30 million shares or 5.20% more from 153.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Principal Grp Inc Inc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 7.93 million shares. Dean Mngmt holds 0.65% or 31,490 shares. 237,267 were accumulated by Leisure Mngmt. Legal & General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Liability reported 852,669 shares. Landscape Capital reported 115,900 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 275,593 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Century Cos Inc reported 883,379 shares stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 0.01% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 149,500 shares. Synovus Corporation holds 162 shares. Honeywell Int accumulated 80,465 shares. Mason Street Advsr invested in 95,677 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Texas Yale Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 10,851 shares. Jennison Assocs has 0% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 33,279 shares. First Trust Advsr LP owns 151,341 shares.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54M and $359.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ii (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 133,149 shares to 522,079 shares, valued at $19.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 6,833 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,240 shares, and cut its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Centurylink Invest has 4,512 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt LP owns 0.02% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 603 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 608,901 shares. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp has 0.27% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 223,300 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited stated it has 61,332 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 0.24% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Aull And Monroe Invest Mngmt Corporation holds 3,089 shares. Asset Strategies holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 5,119 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 9,489 shares stake. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 151 shares. Washington Trust Comml Bank reported 1,431 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd invested in 0.22% or 13,796 shares. Eagle Asset Inc holds 446,155 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. 25,000 were reported by Bp Public Ltd. Fayez Sarofim owns 5,279 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.