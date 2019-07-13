Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) Holder Bank Of America Has Cut Position; Next Century Growth Investors Decreased Virtusa (VRTU) Stake by $959,300

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Virtusa Corp (VRTU) by 10.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 18,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 148,101 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92M, down from 166,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Virtusa Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34B market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $44.36. About 147,206 shares traded. Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) has risen 9.16% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTU News: 22/03/2018 – Independent Study Commissioned by Virtusa Finds 85 Percent of Businesses Plan to Invest in Digital Transformation in 2018; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.08-Adj EPS $2.32; 12/03/2018 – Virtusa Expands Digital Engineering Capabilities With The Acquisition Of ETouch; 15/05/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP VRTU.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $1.23 BLN TO $1.27 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Virtusa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 12/03/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP – EXPECTS ETOUCH ACQUISITION TO BE DILUTIVE TO GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees 1Q EPS 9c-EPS 13c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Virtusa Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRTU); 15/05/2018 – Virtusa 4Q EPS 6c; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa 4Q Rev $281.3M

Bank Of America Corp decreased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (SBRA) by 41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp sold 807,708 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.63M, down from 1.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $20.49. About 542,056 shares traded. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 0.10% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q EPS 34c; 07/05/2018 – Sabra Restructures its Contractual Relationship with Signature HealthCARE; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SBRA.O FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC QTRLY NORMALIZED AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.58; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 FFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.48 – $2.56; 14/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in Non-Deal Roadshow and in NARElT’s RElTWeek 2018 Investor Conference; 07/05/2018 – SABRA RESTRUCTURES CONTRACTUAL RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNATURE HEAL; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 AFFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.28 – $2.36; 06/03/2018 Sabra Dipping Company Brings New Mediterranean Bean Dips to Market

Analysts await Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.48 EPS, down 15.79% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.57 per share. SBRA’s profit will be $86.16M for 10.67 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold SBRA shares while 89 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 153.32 million shares or 3.06% more from 148.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Heitman Real Est Securities Lc owns 809,639 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Raymond James Na reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Dean Inv Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 230,460 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. United Serv Automobile Association invested 0% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Macquarie has invested 0% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Pinebridge Invests LP owns 950 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 985,675 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase &. Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna International Grp Inc Llp has invested 0% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Ameritas Investment Inc holds 0.06% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) or 67,667 shares. Cap Fund Sa reported 0% stake. Telemus Capital Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 10,000 shares. Prelude Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 9,536 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Advisors has 0.01% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.05% or 47,800 shares.

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $643.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 112,537 shares to 2.06M shares, valued at $119.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 36.56M shares in the quarter, for a total of 38.53 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA).

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $748.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bone Inc by 152,460 shares to 367,383 shares, valued at $6.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 16,327 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU).

Analysts await Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.21 EPS, down 27.59% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.29 per share. VRTU’s profit will be $6.33M for 52.81 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Virtusa Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.