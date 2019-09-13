Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) Holder Amg Funds Has Lowered Its Holding by $379,829; As Dermira (DERM) Shares Declined, Holder Oracle Investment Management Has Upped Its Holding

Amg Funds Llc decreased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (SBRA) by 39.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc sold 19,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.68% . The institutional investor held 30,486 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $600,000, down from 50,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $22.05. About 1.01 million shares traded. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 1.62% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 02/05/2018 – SABRA ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF ALL 7.125% SERIES A PFD SHRS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sabra Health Care REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBRA); 02/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT, REPORTS REDEMPTION OF ALL OUTSTANDING; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.16-$2.24; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q Rev $166.1M; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 09/05/2018 – SABRA CUTS 2018 NORMALIZED AFFO VIEW; 12/03/2018 – Sabra Creative Campaign Gives Consumers Something To Sing About; 07/05/2018 – SABRA RESTRUCTURES CONTRACTUAL RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNATURE HEAL; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Cuts 2018 View To EPS $1.98-EPS $2.06

Oracle Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Dermira Inc (DERM) by 28.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc bought 392,636 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.18% . The hedge fund held 1.76 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.83 million, up from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Dermira Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $487.41M market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.96. About 358,173 shares traded. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 4.55% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 22/03/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – CIMZIA LABEL UPDATE MARKS MAJOR ADVANCE FOR WOMEN OF CHILDBEARING AGE WITH CHRONIC INFLAMMATORY DISEASE IN U.S; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors LLC Exits Position in Dermira; 22/03/2018 – CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) label update marks major advance for women of childbearing age with chronic inflammatory disease in the U.S; 14/05/2018 – Dermira to Host Analyst & Investor Day on May 24, 2018; 30/03/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – CIMZIA IS NOT CURRENTLY MARKETED IN CHINA; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management LP Exits Position in Dermira; 08/03/2018 – Dermira Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 13/04/2018 – UCB’s Cimzia Retail Sales Fell 0% in Latest Week: Symphony; 07/05/2018 – Dermira at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Dermira 1Q Loss/Shr $1.42

Analysts await Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 14.55% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.55 per share. SBRA’s profit will be $89.08M for 11.73 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

More notable recent Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “New Research Coverage Highlights Sabra Healthcare REIT, DAQO New Energy, TD Ameritrade Holding, and Enterprise Products Partners â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “What Sabra Has In Common With The 2 Senior Housing REITs That Cut Their Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Attend NAREIT’s REITweek: 2019 Investor Conference – Business Wire” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Attend the Mizuho REIT/Real Estate Conference and Participate in the 2019 JMP Securities Boston Real Estate 1×1 Forum – Business Wire” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.38, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold SBRA shares while 68 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 161.30 million shares or 5.20% more from 153.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 53,100 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs has invested 0.06% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg, France-based fund reported 110,107 shares. Honeywell Intl reported 80,465 shares. Ajo Lp reported 13,001 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 118,197 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0% or 3,124 shares in its portfolio. Financial Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd, a Connecticut-based fund reported 190,513 shares. Swiss Bank stated it has 0.01% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). 128,132 are owned by Price T Rowe Incorporated Md. Lpl Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Whittier Trust Com accumulated 1,727 shares or 0% of the stock. Weiss Multi invested in 1.55 million shares. 166,413 are owned by Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability Company.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $199,998 activity.

More notable recent Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 18, 2019 : LPTX, DERM, ACB, NIHD, NIO, WP, NOK, BA, PHAS, FIS, SQQQ, CZR – Nasdaq” on March 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Dermira’s (NASDAQ:DERM) Painful 63% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Stockhouse.com published: “Dermira to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – Stockhouse” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dermira (DERM) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dermira Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold DERM shares while 23 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 46.14 million shares or 2.85% less from 47.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhenman & Prtnrs Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.53% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Earnest Limited Liability Corp owns 586,560 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Nea Management Comm Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.35% or 3.51M shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Dafna Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.37% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0% invested in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) for 8,340 shares. Group Inc Inc One Trading LP holds 19,891 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). State Common Retirement Fund invested in 47,700 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communication holds 0% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) for 782,223 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Svcs Gru has invested 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Advisory Network Ltd Liability Company accumulated 62 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt stated it has 267,778 shares. Trellus Limited holds 0.78% or 60,000 shares.