Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Both Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) and Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. 22 10.80 187.26M 0.74 28.04 Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated 33 16.11 126.85M 0.51 62.46

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. 846,564,195.30% 4% 1.9% Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated 382,539,203.86% 3.6% 1.9%

Risk & Volatility

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.’s current beta is 0.9 and it happens to be 10.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has beta of 0.34 which is 66.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. and Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00

The downside potential is -1.98% for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. with consensus price target of $22.33. Competitively the consensus price target of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is $33.5, which is potential -1.09% downside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is looking more favorable than Sabra Health Care REIT Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.5% of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 97.2% of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% are Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. -0.77% 5.09% 5.68% 0.88% -1.62% 25.24% Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated -0.28% 2.21% 4.07% -0.03% 9.93% 12.45%

For the past year Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. was more bullish than Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated.

Summary

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. beats Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated on 8 of the 13 factors.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate properties for the healthcare industry. Its property portfolio consists of 86 properties comprising 67 skilled nursing facilities; 10 combined skilled nursing, assisted living, and independent living facilities; 5 assisted living facilities; 2 mental health facilities; 1 independent living facility; and 1 continuing care retirement community. The company leases its properties to subsidiaries of Sun Healthcare Group, Inc. As of December 31, 2010, its properties had a total of 9,603 licensed beds or units across 19 states. The company is based in Irvine, California.