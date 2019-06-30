Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) and Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) and Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). The two are both REIT – Healthcare Facilities companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. 19 5.91 N/A 0.74 27.20 Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated 31 8.98 N/A 0.51 61.50

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. and Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.9% Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated 0.00% 3.6% 1.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.98 beta indicates that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. is 2.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated on the other hand, has 0.48 beta which makes it 52.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. and Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $34 average price target and a 8.56% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.2% of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. shares and 95.7% of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. 1.32% 1.83% -0.99% -5.92% -0.1% 21.48% Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated 4.2% -0.6% -2.02% 8.74% 14.26% 10.72%

For the past year Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated.

Summary

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated beats Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate properties for the healthcare industry. Its property portfolio consists of 86 properties comprising 67 skilled nursing facilities; 10 combined skilled nursing, assisted living, and independent living facilities; 5 assisted living facilities; 2 mental health facilities; 1 independent living facility; and 1 continuing care retirement community. The company leases its properties to subsidiaries of Sun Healthcare Group, Inc. As of December 31, 2010, its properties had a total of 9,603 licensed beds or units across 19 states. The company is based in Irvine, California.