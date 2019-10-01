Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) and MVC Capital Inc. (NYSE:MVC) Comparison side by side

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) and MVC Capital Inc. (NYSE:MVC) are two firms in the Diversified Investments that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabine Royalty Trust 43 0.00 13.93M 3.63 12.78 MVC Capital Inc. 9 0.93 N/A 0.26 36.25

Demonstrates Sabine Royalty Trust and MVC Capital Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. MVC Capital Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Sabine Royalty Trust. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Sabine Royalty Trust is presently more affordable than MVC Capital Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Sabine Royalty Trust and MVC Capital Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabine Royalty Trust 32,170,900.69% 932.7% 609.5% MVC Capital Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sabine Royalty Trust and MVC Capital Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.5% and 59.08%. Insiders held 1% of Sabine Royalty Trust shares. Insiders Competitively, held 8.84% of MVC Capital Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sabine Royalty Trust 0.41% -4.37% -4.36% 10.99% 1.73% 24.3% MVC Capital Inc. -0.31% 3.01% 5.05% 8.26% 1.59% 16.57%

For the past year Sabine Royalty Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than MVC Capital Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Sabine Royalty Trust beats MVC Capital Inc.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

MVC Capital, Inc. is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing. The company seeks to invest in mature, small, and middle-market companies. It seeks to invest in companies in the consumer products, business services, industrial manufacturing and services, automotive retailing, energy, food and food service, financial services, insurance, industrial distribution and value-added distribution, medical devices and equipment, specialty chemicals, and security sectors. The company prefers to invest in companies based in the United States. The firm typically invests between $3 million and $25 million for control and non-control stakes in companies with revenues between $10 million and $150 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to be the lead investor in transactions and also co-invests in companies with other private equity sponsors. The company invests in the form of preferred and common equity, and warrants or rights to acquire equity interests; bridge loans; term loans; debt; cash flow loans; senior and subordinated loans; convertible securities; venture capital; mezzanine; and private equity investments. It exits its investments in the form of maturity of loan, public offering, sale, mergers and acquisitions, and financial recapitalizations. It prefers to take majority stake in companies.