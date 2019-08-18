Sabby Management Trimmed Stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) as Stock Value Rose; Daiwa Securities Group Has Cut Csx (CSX) Position by $1.73 Million; Stock Declined

Sabby Management Llc decreased its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (BCLI) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabby Management Llc sold 265,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.82% . The hedge fund held 745,205 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabby Management Llc who had been investing in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.63 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.62. About 60,617 shares traded. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) has declined 2.43% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BCLI News: 21/03/2018 – BrainStorm Appoints Two Leading Thought Leaders in the Fields of Neuroscience and Regenerative Medicine to its Scientific Advisory Board; 30/03/2018 – CIRM: Stem Cell Roundup: Crafty Cancer, Fighting Viruses, and Brainstorm ALS Trial Expands to Canada; 12/03/2018 – BrainStorm Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board and Appoints Neuroscientist Jerold Chun, M.D., Ph.D., to Chair; 30/05/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics to Provide Corporate Update at the BIO International Convention; 13/03/2018 – Innovate Biopharmaceuticals appoints June Almenoff, M.D., Ph.D. as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Medical Officer; 08/03/2018 BrainStorm Announces Operational Highlights and Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCLI); 25/05/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Issues Statement on “Right to Try” Legislation; 01/05/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics to Participate in Movement Disorder Panel at the Neurotech Investing and Partnering Conference; 28/03/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics’ Phase 3 Trial of NurOwn® in ALS Now Open to Canadian Patients

Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased its stake in Csx (CSX) by 15.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc sold 23,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 125,780 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41M, down from 149,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Csx for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $65.09. About 3.34 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 16/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Will Lead the Company’s Intensified Focus on Safety; 29/05/2018 – CSX at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q EPS 78c; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SEES SETTING OPERATING RECORDS AT END OF 2Q AND INTO 3Q; 17/04/2018 – U.S. railroad CSX’s quarterly profit soars as costs fall; 16/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 16/04/2018 – CSX Corp expected to post earnings of 66 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEES DOMESTIC COAL CONTINUING LONGTERM STRUCTURAL DECLINE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leuthold Gru Limited Com holds 85,066 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Dorsey Wright & Associates invested in 0.43% or 23,544 shares. Gladius Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 4,585 shares. 2.93 million are held by Apg Asset Management Nv. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & Com has 0.04% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 2.44 million shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0.44% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Burt Wealth Advsr holds 0.3% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 8,879 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Liability Co reported 3,106 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And invested in 0.52% or 102,040 shares. Kings Point Management has 0.03% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd holds 15,488 shares. 35,379 are held by Charter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Grp Inc Lc has 202 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barry reported 0.09% stake. Cap Ok owns 15,220 shares.

