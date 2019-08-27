Sabby Management Trimmed By $1.06 Million Its Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) Holding; Group One Trading LP Decreased By $1.12 Million Its Akorn (AKRX) Holding

Sabby Management Llc decreased Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (BCLI) stake by 26.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sabby Management Llc sold 265,477 shares as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (BCLI)’s stock rose 2.82%. The Sabby Management Llc holds 745,205 shares with $3.23 million value, down from 1.01M last quarter. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc now has $83.21 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.69. About 50,149 shares traded. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) has declined 2.43% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BCLI News: 30/03/2018 – CIRM: Stem Cell Roundup: Crafty Cancer, Fighting Viruses, and Brainstorm ALS Trial Expands to Canada; 25/05/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Issues Statement on “Right to Try” Legislation; 30/05/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics to Provide Corporate Update at the BIO International Convention; 21/03/2018 – BrainStorm Appoints Two Leading Thought Leaders in the Fields of Neuroscience and Regenerative Medicine to its Scientific Advisory Board; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCLI); 14/05/2018 – Brainstorm Cell Therptcs 1Q Loss/Shr 12c; 08/03/2018 – Brainstorm Cell Therptcs Yr Loss/Shr 26c; 12/03/2018 – BrainStorm Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board and Appoints Neuroscientist Jerold Chun, M.D., Ph.D., to Chair; 09/03/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Short-Interest Ratio Up to 32 Days; 21/03/2018 – BrainStorm Appoints Two Leading Thought Leaders in the Fields of Neuroscience and Regenerative Medicine to its Scientific Advis

Group One Trading Lp decreased Akorn Inc (AKRX) stake by 92.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Group One Trading Lp sold 373,548 shares as Akorn Inc (AKRX)’s stock rose 34.78%. The Group One Trading Lp holds 31,851 shares with $112,000 value, down from 405,399 last quarter. Akorn Inc now has $350.68 million valuation. The stock decreased 5.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $2.78. About 2.00M shares traded or 12.06% up from the average. Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) has declined 79.68% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AKRX News: 23/04/2018 – FRESENIUS BELIEVES AKORN SUIT WITHOUT FOUNDATION; 03/05/2018 – FRESENIUS PROPOSED AKORN TO CONDUCT OWN PROBE; 27/03/2018 – Fresenius spokesman says probe into target Akorn continues; 17/04/2018 – Akorn May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 8th Consecutive Drop; 23/04/2018 – AKORN ASKS COURT TO REQUIRE FRESENIUS TO FULFILL OBLIGATIONS; 03/05/2018 – FRESENIUS SE FREG.DE SAYS DOES NOT WANT TO SPECULATE ABOUT DURATION OF LAW SUITS, BUT EXPECTS TO RESOLVE AKORN ISSUE IN 2019; 11/05/2018 – Melqart Asset (Uk) Buys New 1.1% Position in Akorn; 18/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Akorn, Inc. – AKRX; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Akorn, Inc. (AKRX); 21/03/2018 – AKORN, INC. INVESTORS ALERT: Lieff Cabraser Announces Securities Class Action Against Akorn, Inc

Among 3 analysts covering Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Akorn has $8 highest and $4 lowest target. $5.33’s average target is 91.73% above currents $2.78 stock price. Akorn had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 1. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 1.

Group One Trading Lp increased A10 Networks Inc (Put) stake by 648,600 shares to 707,000 valued at $5.01M in 2019Q1. It also upped Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) stake by 14,289 shares and now owns 18,426 shares. Ecolab Inc (Call) was raised too.