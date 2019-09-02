Sabby Management Has Trimmed Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) Stake by $1.06 Million; Wisconsin Capital Management Decreased Its Microchip Technology (MCHP) Holding by $356,700 as Stock Price Declined

Sabby Management Llc decreased its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (BCLI) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabby Management Llc sold 265,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.82% . The hedge fund held 745,205 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabby Management Llc who had been investing in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.99 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.71. About 23,579 shares traded. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) has declined 2.43% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BCLI News: 09/03/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Short-Interest Ratio Up to 32 Days; 21/03/2018 – BrainStorm Appoints Two Leading Thought Leaders in the Fields of Neuroscience and Regenerative Medicine to its Scientific Advisory Board; 30/03/2018 – CIRM: Stem Cell Roundup: Crafty Cancer, Fighting Viruses, and Brainstorm ALS Trial Expands to Canada; 01/05/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics to Participate in Movement Disorder Panel at the Neurotech Investing and Partnering Conference; 30/05/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics to Provide Corporate Update at the BIO International Convention; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCLI); 14/05/2018 – Brainstorm Cell Therptcs 1Q Loss/Shr 12c; 14/05/2018 – Brainstorm Cell Therptcs 1Q Loss $2.3M; 28/03/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics’ Phase 3 Trial of NurOwn® in ALS Now Open to Canadian Patients; 08/03/2018 BrainStorm Announces Operational Highlights and Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2017

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 9.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold 4,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 39,730 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30M, down from 44,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $86.33. About 961,017 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 08/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of 36.35 Cents Per Share; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech: On Schedule to Close Microsemi Acquisition Sometime During June; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY COMPLETES MICROSEMI ACQUISITION; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – CURRENTLY EXPECTS THAT MERGER WILL CLOSE ON MAY 29, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Microchip Technology on May 22 for “Pulse amplitude controlled current source for ultrasoun; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Sees Closing Microsemi Buy in June; 16/03/2018 – Microchip Technology CEO to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell on March 19, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Capital Expenditures $70M-$90M; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.39-Adj EPS $1.49

Analysts await Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $-0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.13% EPS growth.

Analysts await Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.31 earnings per share, down 22.02% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.68 per share. MCHP’s profit will be $306.60 million for 16.48 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Microchip Technology Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.80% EPS growth.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19 million and $112.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 400 shares to 2,423 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).