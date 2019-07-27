Sabby Management Has Decreased Its Biogen (BIIB) Stake by $28.08 Million as Shares Declined; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Valuation Rose, Advisor Partners Has Raised Position

Sabby Management Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 94.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabby Management Llc sold 118,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, down from 125,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabby Management Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.94B market cap company. It closed at $238.21 lastly. It is down 18.33% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 04/05/2018 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals Expects Over $2B of Cash Upon Closing of Biogen Collaboration; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 19/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 25; 24/04/2018 – Biogen 1Q Multiple Sclerosis Rev $2.1 Billion; 05/04/2018 – $ABBV $BIIB Settlement on Humira #Biosimilar in Europe -; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF COLLABORATION CO MAY PAY MILESTONE PAYMENTS, LICENSE FEES AND ROYALTIES ON NET SALES; 20/04/2018 – Biogen to pay $1 billion to Ionis in new partnership; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125104 Company: BIOGEN IDEC; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCTOBER 16, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Biotech Drug Production Pipeline Increasing Amid Buzz of Market Optimism

Advisor Partners Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc bought 2,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,008 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.46M, up from 79,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.71 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 17/04/2018 – J&J – IN MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES, “HAVE AREAS OF LEADERSHIP AND CONTINUE TO MAKE INVESTMENTS AND PORTFOLIO CHOICES TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE”; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B, EST. $81.19B; 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 20/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON SAYS JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO CFO

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $47.78 million activity.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: Apple Loses Ive and the Nasdaqâ€™s Q3 Outlook – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Biotech Wrecked; Buy Microsoft? – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Biogen’s Spinraza shows long-term effect in mid-stage SMA study – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite Index closes above 8000; up 38.48 points at 8,006.24 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pointstate Capital LP stated it has 0.02% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Century owns 0.39% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 1.64 million shares. Piedmont Invest holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 23,763 shares. Alta Capital Mgmt owns 1,284 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Raymond James And Assocs holds 420,029 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman Co has invested 0.01% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Qci Asset Mngmt Inc New York reported 8 shares stake. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.04% or 23,423 shares. Johnson Gp holds 752 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Highland Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.05% or 2,801 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg Sa owns 145,727 shares. Renaissance invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). C World Grp Incorporated Hldgs A S reported 0.12% stake. Amica Mutual Insur has 7,027 shares. 16,587 were accumulated by First Natl Bank Of Omaha.

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00M and $779.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 5,865 shares to 12,459 shares, valued at $788,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class (BRKB) by 1,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,752 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “4 Top Stock Trades for Monday:JNJ, SQ, ILMN, ACB – Investorplace.com” on July 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Johnson & Johnson Kickstarts Big Pharma Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “J&J’s ponesimod successful in late-stage MS study – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Dow Jones Stocks to Sell Before the Market Slumps – Investorplace.com” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.