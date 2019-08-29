Sabby Management Has Cut Position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) as Market Value Rose; Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Has Lifted Position in Visa (V)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 2,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 35,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49 million, up from 32,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $403.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $180. About 611,631 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – VISA VISA, PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC V.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.41, REV VIEW $20.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V99920); 08/05/2018 – VISA EXPANDS REAL-TIME FUNDS DISBURSEMENTS CAPABILITIES IN CANADA; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY; 24/05/2018 – VISA MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean

Sabby Management Llc decreased its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (BCLI) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabby Management Llc sold 265,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.82% . The hedge fund held 745,205 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabby Management Llc who had been investing in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.68. About 4,822 shares traded. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) has declined 2.43% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BCLI News: 28/03/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics’ Phase 3 Trial of NurOwn in ALS Now Open to Canadian Patients; 28/03/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics’ Phase 3 Trial of NurOwn® in ALS Now Open to Canadian Patients; 30/03/2018 – CIRM: Stem Cell Roundup: Crafty Cancer, Fighting Viruses, and Brainstorm ALS Trial Expands to Canada; 30/05/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics to Provide Corporate Update at the BIO International Convention; 01/05/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics to Participate in Movement Disorder Panel at the Neurotech Investing and Partnering Conference; 09/03/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Short-Interest Ratio Up to 32 Days; 08/03/2018 – Brainstorm Cell Therptcs Yr Loss/Shr 26c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCLI); 13/03/2018 – Innovate Biopharmaceuticals appoints June Almenoff, M.D., Ph.D. as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Medical Officer; 25/05/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Issues Statement on “Right to Try” Legislation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 7,743 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Stralem And holds 3.43% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 47,955 shares. Amarillo National Bank & Trust has invested 0.62% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Lomas Capital Lc holds 2.46% or 146,966 shares in its portfolio. Adirondack Tru invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Carmignac Gestion has 2.25% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Torch Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.21% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Allen Ltd Liability owns 23,998 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Polaris Greystone Financial Grp Inc Llc owns 184,949 shares. Moreover, Clal Insur Hldgs Ltd has 1.81% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 47,343 were accumulated by Ipswich Investment. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 98,941 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Mondrian Partners holds 486,686 shares or 2.4% of its portfolio. Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% or 3,615 shares. Curbstone Finance Mngmt Corp has 5,134 shares.

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, which manages about $137.53M and $151.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,221 shares to 52,377 shares, valued at $9.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 1,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,730 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).