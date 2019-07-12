Sabal Trust Co Upped United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake By $1.36 Million; Chicago Equity Partners Lifted Textron (TXT) Position

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased Textron Inc (TXT) stake by 158.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chicago Equity Partners Llc acquired 11,855 shares as Textron Inc (TXT)’s stock declined 8.18%. The Chicago Equity Partners Llc holds 19,355 shares with $981,000 value, up from 7,500 last quarter. Textron Inc now has $12.44B valuation. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $53.35. About 430,413 shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 23.56% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 16/04/2018 – Textron Inc expected to post earnings of 48 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Had 2017 Sales of $470M; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON CEO DONNELLY SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON’S BOARD ALSO AUTHORIZES BUYBACK OF UP TO 40M SHRS; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC TXT.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.95 TO $3.15 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON FOR $810M; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q EPS 72c; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON – 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED IMPACT OF TOOLS & TEST DIVESTITURE ON EPS AND CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON REAFFIMS 2018 FY EPS OUTLOOK OF $2.95 TO $3.15

Sabal Trust Co increased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 4.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sabal Trust Co acquired 12,278 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock declined 9.35%. The Sabal Trust Co holds 263,100 shares with $29.40M value, up from 250,822 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $92.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.23% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $105.63. About 1.99M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 01/05/2018 – CHRIS CASSIDY TO LEAD UPS GLOBAL HEALTHCARE LOGISTICS STRATEGY; 26/04/2018 – UPS – FOR U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT IN 1Q 2018, OPERATING PROFIT INCLUDES HEADWINDS FROM SEVERE WINTER WEATHER OF $85 MLN; 15/03/2018 – UPS To Hold Webcast On Adopting New Accounting Standards; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Victory Square Technologies Partners With Keynote to Bring the World Blockchain Forum and Emerging Start-Ups to New York City; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups SRAM To ‘B+’ On Better Oper Performance, Debt Repymt; 24/05/2018 – Russian AgroTech Start-Ups Will Get Acquainted With France; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS WORKING WITH LOCAL AUTHORITIES IN INVESTIGATION; 05/03/2018 Clean Transportation Pioneer and UPS Global Fleet Innovator Mike Britt Joins First Priority Group’s Advisory Board; 15/03/2018 – ZEW KOGENERACJA SA KGN.WA – PGE ENERGIA CIEPLA UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 25.81 PCT FROM 17.74 PCT IN TENDER OFFER

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 19,570 shares to 369,121 valued at $15.68M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) stake by 36,160 shares and now owns 247,465 shares. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) was reduced too.

More notable recent Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Textron (NYSE:TXT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Textron Inc. (TXT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Closer Look At Textron Inc.’s (NYSE:TXT) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “NetJets gets its 100th Cessna Latitude – Wichita Business Journal” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold TXT shares while 141 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 189.86 million shares or 1.63% less from 193.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) for 17,300 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Financial Bank invested in 0.24% or 32,000 shares. 428 were reported by Barrett Asset Limited Liability. Mackay Shields Ltd Com invested in 0.06% or 171,841 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 356,165 shares. Panagora Asset Management accumulated 42,056 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.04% stake. 293 were reported by Gemmer Asset Mgmt. Moody Bank & Trust Division holds 0% or 344 shares. Baldwin Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.11% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 30,851 shares stake. North Star Invest invested in 0% or 720 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Company holds 374 shares. 4,933 were reported by Captrust Advsrs.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0.09% or 1.11M shares. 26,078 were accumulated by Auxier Asset. Vanguard Grp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 55.41 million shares. Premier Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.44% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 765,984 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Co stated it has 0.07% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Linscomb Williams holds 0.39% or 41,271 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of Hawaii has 0.08% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 8,947 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel holds 0.01% or 3,914 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co owns 21,337 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Susquehanna Llp reported 57,100 shares. Natixis owns 82,088 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership accumulated 18,210 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc invested in 0.23% or 33,857 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Sabal Trust Co decreased Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) stake by 144,066 shares to 3,175 valued at $523,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) stake by 70,317 shares and now owns 94,002 shares. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) was reduced too.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Peretz Richard N. sold 9,112 shares worth $1.01 million. Cesarone Nando bought $16,731 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on Wednesday, February 13.

Among 2 analysts covering United Parcel (NYSE:UPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Parcel had 9 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $124 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold”. Berenberg maintained United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) rating on Thursday, March 14. Berenberg has “Hold” rating and $125 target. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) earned “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Friday, March 22.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Shares of UPS Gained 11% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “With a Yield Near a 10-Year High, Is UPS Stock a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on June 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “New Indianapolis “Super Hub” Now Supercharged For UPS Customers – GlobeNewswire” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Investing Like It’s 1999 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Global Airfreight Remained Weak In May, But Second-Half Bottoming May Be At Hand – Benzinga” with publication date: July 03, 2019.