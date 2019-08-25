Sabal Trust Co Trimmed Position in Merck & Co (MRK) as Valuation Rose; As Monotype Imaging Holdings In (TYPE) Market Valuation Rose, Trigran Investments Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.17 Million

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (TYPE) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 61,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.31% . The hedge fund held 3.60 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.66M, down from 3.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Monotype Imaging Holdings In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $799.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.93. About 240,096 shares traded. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) has declined 1.38% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.38% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 17/05/2018 – Monotype Imaging Presenting at Conference May 23; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – ON APRIL 2, , BOARD OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Meet Monotype’s New Modern Branding Typefaces: Madera and Unitext; 19/04/2018 – DJ Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYPE); 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Names Eileen Campbell and Denise Warren Directors; 15/05/2018 – Brand Marketers and Creative Professionals to “Trigger” Digital Transformation at TYPO Berlin 2018; 30/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC TYPE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $247.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE NAMES NEW BOARD MEMBERS, NAMES NEW CHAIR; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.47 — $0.52

Sabal Trust Co decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co sold 12,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 371,599 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.91 million, down from 383,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.94. About 8.88M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 07/03/2018 – MERCK – TO PAY EISAI UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $300 MLN U.S. DOLLARS AND UP TO $650 MILLION U.S. DOLLARS FOR CERTAIN OPTION RIGHTS THROUGH 2020 AS PER DEAL; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – THERE WERE NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN 2 ARMS FOR PFS FOR OPDIVO & INVESTIGATOR’S CHOICE, RESPECTIVELY; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 02/05/2018 – L.A. Capital Management Slashes GE, Merck Stakes — Barrons.com; 17/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 02/05/2018 – Merck KGaA: Molecule Used to Treat Metastatic Colorectal Cancer; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Opdivo Indicated for Metastatic Melanoma, Other Cancers; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36 million and $583.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visteon Corp by 29,848 shares to 133,582 shares, valued at $9.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) by 19,593 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 12 investors sold TYPE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 36.14 million shares or 2.31% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Intl Group Inc holds 0% or 30,872 shares in its portfolio. 55,695 are held by Cornercap Invest Counsel Incorporated. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 235,929 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Blackrock holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 6.09M shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md accumulated 0% or 52,360 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 10,903 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated has 0% invested in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 162,757 shares. Us National Bank De holds 0% or 502 shares. Signaturefd Llc has 43 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Switzerland-based Swiss Bank has invested 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0% invested in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 39,616 shares. Bluemountain Management Ltd accumulated 30,422 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership stated it has 20,589 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Daruma Management Ltd invested in 896,468 shares.

Analysts await Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, up 61.54% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.13 per share. TYPE’s profit will be $8.42M for 23.73 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 154,341 shares to 157,928 shares, valued at $17.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CIU) by 17,184 shares in the quarter, for a total of 525,254 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).