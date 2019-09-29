Sabal Trust Co Stake in Unilever Plc (UL) Upped by $588,223; Cheviot Value Management Has Trimmed Its Pfizer (PFE) Stake by $355,997; Market Valuation Declined

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (PFE) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 8,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 202,306 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.76M, down from 210,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $36.22. About 16.68M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Signs Lease for the Spiral at Hudson Yards in Manhattan; 05/03/2018 – DAN R. LITTMAN ELECTED TO PFIZER’S BOARD; 06/04/2018 – PFIZER CANADA SAYS BESPONSA APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA FOR TREATING ADULTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY B-CELL PRECURSOR ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKEMIA; 10/04/2018 – Novartis drug Afinitor DISPERZ® receives FDA approval to treat TSC-associated partial-onset seizures; 19/03/2018 – Pfizer at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 10/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 Pfizer heads to the Hudson, signs 20-year lease at posh new NYC headquarters $PFE @BrittanyMeiling; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER: LYRICA MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PEDIATRIC EPILEPSY TRIAL; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS ALLOGENE WILL RECEIVE RIGHTS TO ONE CLINICAL ASSET FROM SERVIER CALLED UCART19; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS EFFORTS INCLUDE EXPLORING ACCESS TO INTERNATIONAL EPIPEN SUPPLY PFE.N MYL.O

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 9,643 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 475,537 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.47 million, up from 465,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $60.44. About 695,802 shares traded or 4.34% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Unilever faces shareholder backlash over top executives’ bonuses – Sky News; 15/03/2018 – STEPHEN BAKER SAYS UNILEVER HQ MOVE IS UNRELATED TO BREXIT; 08/04/2018 – It’s not too late to rethink Unilever going Dutch; 11/04/2018 – KKR & Co: Appointment Effective After Completion of Unilever Transaction; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 RATING TO SIGMA HOLDCO BV’S PROPOSED €1,050 MILLION SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2026; 19/04/2018 – Vivendi, ABB and Unilever are among the major companies set to release their latest figures on Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA 1Q NET INCOME 2.9B NAIRA; 14/03/2018 – Unilever Board Meets On Possible Move To Rotterdam; 13/04/2018 – Unilever faces potential shareholder unrest over pay policy; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS FIRST HALF SALES GROWTH TO BE TOWARD LOWER END OF 3-5 PCT FULL YEAR TARGET RANGE

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43B for 14.60 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Cheviot Value Management Llc, which manages about $280.11 million and $231.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 131,046 shares to 286,138 shares, valued at $11.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Leaner Pfizer Positioned to Boost R&D Output – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 20% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pfizer (PFE) Announces Prelim. Results from Proof-of-Concept Phase 2 Study of 20-Valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine Candidate – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Merck KGaA, Pfizer (PFE) Announce CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for BAVENCIO Plus Axitinib for First-Line Treatment of Patients with Advanced RCC – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Keystone Fincl Planning holds 4.23% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 199,568 shares. 6,923 are owned by Towercrest Capital Mngmt. Utd Cap Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.29% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Forte Capital Ltd Llc Adv reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Llc holds 0.14% or 13,924 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 181,449 shares or 1.72% of its portfolio. Glenview Bancshares Dept holds 1.37% or 75,994 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group Ltd Liability Co invested in 125,203 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Beese Fulmer Mngmt reported 58,638 shares. One Capital Management Ltd Liability Com owns 81,799 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Trillium Asset Limited Com reported 31,210 shares stake. Rodgers Brothers has 0.66% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Jag Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 11,218 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Orleans Capital Mgmt La invested 2.63% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Proshare Advsr Limited Co reported 959,315 shares.

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 10,043 shares to 4,112 shares, valued at $225,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 283,952 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).