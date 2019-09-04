Sabal Trust Co Stake in Sysco (SYY) Boosted by $2.13 Million as Shares Declined; Costco Whsl New (COST) Shareholder Willingdon Wealth Management Has Increased Its Position

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 41.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 8,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 28,101 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80M, up from 19,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $292.05. About 1.54M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 8.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 32,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 393,179 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.25 million, up from 360,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $74.47. About 1.97 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Adjusted Operating Income $536M; 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q GROSS MARGIN +18.7%, EST. +18.5%; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp Limited Company reported 125 shares. The Delaware-based Lau Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Texas Yale invested in 0.14% or 14,256 shares. Aqr Capital Management Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 1.70M shares. Bridgeway Management has 0.03% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 8,400 shares. Maple Capital reported 49,264 shares stake. Aviva Public Limited Co holds 270,735 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 98,751 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Sol Cap Mngmt Company reported 6,164 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Grassi holds 2,993 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Rockland Tru has invested 0.04% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Penobscot Investment Management reported 4,945 shares stake. Alpha Windward Ltd Co holds 0.17% or 1,054 shares in its portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Co Il holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 78,543 shares. Capwealth Ltd holds 0.11% or 3,077 shares in its portfolio.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04 million and $407.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 18,580 shares to 646 shares, valued at $118,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 23,903 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 63,222 shares to 21,424 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 221,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,450 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).