Sabal Trust Co Stake in Paychex (PAYX) Has Trimmed by $1.10 Million; Menta Capital Has Trimmed Holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by $400,640

Sabal Trust Co decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co sold 13,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 286,458 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.57M, down from 299,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $81.82. About 848,369 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 30/04/2018 – Paychex Board Votes to Expand to 11 Members, Appointed Pamela A. Joseph to Fill Position; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 7%; 05/04/2018 – Paychex Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Apr. 12; 02/04/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 27/03/2018 – Lower Tax Rate Boosts Case for Corporate Bonds Over Munis — Paychex CFO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paychex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYX); 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Payroll Service Revenue $455M, Up 2%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Adj EPS 63c; 30/04/2018 – Paychex: Pamela Joseph Elected to Board; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q EPS 72c

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 27.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 40,064 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The hedge fund held 103,992 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06M, down from 144,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $8.93. About 22.64M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 10/03/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Sources: Doug Ford wins Ontario PC leadership, but official announcement delayed; 25/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE REVENUE $39.01 BLN VS $36.48 BLN; 16/05/2018 – FORD REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR ADJ EPS; 19/03/2018 – Desktop Metal Closes $65 Million in New Financing Led by Ford, Bringing Total Investment to Date to $277 Million; 25/04/2018 – FORD CEO SAYS EBIT MARGIN WILL ‘BOTTOM OUT’ IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – FORD SAYS ‘LOOKING AT STRATEGIC PLAN’ IN SOUTH AMERICA; 16/05/2018 – FORD SAYS F-150 PICKUP TRUCK PRODUCTION AT KANSAS CITY PLANT WILL RESUME ON MONDAY; 25/04/2018 – Ford Will Drop Focus and Fusion Sedans in North America; 04/04/2018 – China retaliates, slaps duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets skid; 12/04/2018 – PAICE – CO, THE ABELL FOUNDATION WILL DROP ITS REQUEST TO BAN FORD FROM IMPORTING CERTAIN HYBRID VEHICLES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 59 investors sold F shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt stated it has 207,593 shares. The Maryland-based Mount Vernon Associate Inc Md has invested 0.23% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Roundview Cap Ltd Company has invested 0.38% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). First Bankshares Trust Of Newtown reported 14,396 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Finemark Bancshares Trust owns 36,709 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Utd Capital Advisers Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 202,609 shares. Moreover, Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.17% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 148,618 shares. Willingdon Wealth holds 0.01% or 3,000 shares. The New York-based Tompkins Financial has invested 0.04% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 375,943 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Banque Pictet And Cie holds 0.05% or 258,110 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.09% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 67,927 shares. Kcm Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 21,005 shares. Korea Invest Corp reported 1.33 million shares stake.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $235.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI) by 11,763 shares to 33,250 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taro Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TARO) by 8,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.16 billion for 7.70 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. LECHLEITER JOHN C had bought 10,000 shares worth $95,950 on Monday, July 29. $8.00M worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) was bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR on Thursday, August 1.

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,891 shares to 379,490 shares, valued at $31.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 3,989 shares in the quarter, for a total of 228,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold PAYX shares while 326 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 240.32 million shares or 2.63% less from 246.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tudor Et Al stated it has 32,838 shares. Moreover, Arrow Fincl Corporation has 0.31% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). 240,725 are owned by Toronto Dominion Bancorporation. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Auxier Asset Mngmt invested in 45,025 shares. Churchill Mgmt accumulated 0.47% or 213,491 shares. Css Limited Liability Corporation Il holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 1,800 shares. Stock Yards National Bank & Tru invested in 1.98% or 257,725 shares. Bridges Inv Management reported 0.01% stake. Tompkins stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Cibc Ww Mkts Corp holds 113,663 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Girard Prtnrs Ltd invested in 0.05% or 3,721 shares. Bontempo Ohly Capital Ltd Com reported 2.17% stake. 19,104 are owned by Salem Mngmt. Private Ocean Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).