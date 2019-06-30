Sabal Trust Co Stake In Kimberly Clark (KMB) Was Has Lifted; Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Holds Position in Transocean LTD (RIG)

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 3115.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 213,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 220,586 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.33M, up from 6,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $133.28. About 5.53 million shares traded or 243.82% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – UNDERHILL IS SUCCEEDING LARRY ALLGAIER; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Net $93M; 16/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO ANNOUNCES A MXN3B TERM LOAN AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMB); 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Earnings Beat, As Company Offers Higher Sales Guidance — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Aaron Powell, Pres, Kimberly-Clark Europe, Middle East and Africa, Named Pres of K-C Professional; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES AARON POWELL HEAD OF K-C PROFESSIONAL; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES `CHALLENGING, COMPETITIVE’ PRICING; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO: COFECE CONDUCTING REVIEW OF SOME MKTS; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 13.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 387,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.26 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.39M, up from 2.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.41. About 15.58M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500.

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kimberly-Clark +5% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kimberly-Clark: This Stock Is Almost Cheap Enough To Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on December 26, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brighton Jones Lc invested in 2,857 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Burke & Herbert Comml Bank holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 4,227 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Grp LP holds 0% or 22 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Communications, Japan-based fund reported 3,900 shares. Captrust Advsrs stated it has 0.11% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Commerce accumulated 0.05% or 25,552 shares. First Natl Tru holds 7,312 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Incorporated holds 166,770 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Estabrook Capital Mgmt accumulated 2,059 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Com has 0.18% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Aviance Ptnrs Limited stated it has 2,065 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Liability Co owns 8,202 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Gam Holding Ag owns 72,183 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Maverick Cap Limited holds 0.06% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) or 38,580 shares. Financial Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.46% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB).

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 70,317 shares to 94,002 shares, valued at $5.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VFH) by 34,159 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,226 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $704,703 activity.

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Permian Continues to Witness Loss of Oil Drilling Rigs – Zacks.com” on June 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report – GlobeNewswire” published on April 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Baker Hughes, a GE company Announces May 2019 Rig Counts – Business Wire” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The SCOOP On Oklahoma And How It’s STACKing Up – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Broadcom, Charter, Comcast, CommScope, ConEd, Next Era, Rockwell, Transocean and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glacier Peak Capital Limited invested 0.1% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Castleark Management Ltd reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Cyrus Capital Prns LP stated it has 0.37% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). West Family stated it has 121,138 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. 14,027 were reported by Linscomb And Williams. Wedge L Lp Nc reported 0.19% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 1.13 million shares. Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Cleararc Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Glenmede Tru Communications Na reported 1,100 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can owns 244,316 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Synovus Corporation invested in 0% or 588 shares. Washington Trust Bancorporation accumulated 59 shares. Rwc Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 224,093 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc accumulated 5.35M shares or 0.01% of the stock.