Sabal Trust Co Stake In Disney Walt Co (DIS) Was Has Upped; As Office Depot (ODP) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Aristotle Fund LP Cut Its Position by $5.98 Million

Aristotle Fund Lp decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc. (ODP) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp sold 1.99 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The hedge fund held 3.20M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62 million, down from 5.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $688.60M market cap company. The stock increased 3.23% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.28. About 153,229 shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT PROVIDES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK THROUGH 2020; 09/04/2018 – CompuCom Unveils New Digital Campus Headquarters; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME ABOUT $360 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Wants Investors to Not See It as Just a Retailer; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot’s 1Q Profit Falls But It Raises Guidance; 27/04/2018 – Office Depot Launches First Annual `Depot Days of Service’ Volunteer Initiative; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES YR SALES ABOUT $10.8B,SAW $10.6B, EST. $10.8B; 12/03/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT, AWARDS MARKETING AGENCY OF DUTIES TO WPP; 30/03/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT NAMED DAN STONE COMPUCOM PRES. EFFECTIVE APRIL 1; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 Sales $10.8B

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4302.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 154,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 157,928 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.53M, up from 3,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $136.52. About 259,396 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/05/2018 – Techmeme: Riot Games signs non-exclusive streaming deal with Disney’s ESPN+ for League of Legends; replaces Riot’s 2016 $350M; 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson Estate Sues Disney Over `Last Days’ Special; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 14/03/2018 – Disney announces strategic reorganization, effective immediately; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 29/03/2018 – ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP SPA IINT.Ml – HAS SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT TO MAKE DISNEY, MARVEL AND LUCAS FILM THEMED GLASSES; 05/03/2018 – ESPN Taps Disney Executive James Pitaro As New President — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 120,962 shares to 1,353 shares, valued at $294,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) by 246,168 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,958 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco reported 1.98M shares. Ftb Advisors Inc has 2,011 shares. Comerica Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Css Lc Il accumulated 0.01% or 57,257 shares. Two Sigma Limited stated it has 35,589 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Coldstream Capital Management accumulated 50,345 shares. Majedie Asset Mgmt reported 2.55M shares. 505,495 were reported by Art Advsrs Ltd Liability. Systematic Financial Mgmt LP stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Public Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 0.04% or 1.08 million shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 42,590 shares. Indexiq Limited Liability owns 0.05% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 424,493 shares. Prudential holds 5.12M shares. Aristotle Fund Limited Partnership owns 58.27% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 3.20M shares. Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 891,002 shares.

