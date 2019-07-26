Sabal Trust Co Raised General Mls (GIS) Position By $6.03 Million; Airgain (AIRG) Shorts Decreased By 4.03%

Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) had a decrease of 4.03% in short interest. AIRG’s SI was 238,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 4.03% from 248,300 shares previously. With 69,300 avg volume, 3 days are for Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG)’s short sellers to cover AIRG’s short positions. The SI to Airgain Inc’s float is 3.01%. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $13.26. About 64,865 shares traded. Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) has risen 85.31% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 80.88% the S&P500. Some Historical AIRG News: 03/05/2018 – AIRGAIN INC – PRESIDENT AND CEO CHARLES MYERS WILL BE LEAVING COMPANY TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES, EFFECTIVE MAY 2, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Airgain Backs Fiscal-Year 2018 Sales Up 20%; 03/05/2018 – Airgain: Sims Succeeds Charles Myers; 03/05/2018 – AIRGAIN INC – FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018, COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS SALES OUTLOOK OF 20% GROWTH OVER FISCAL YEAR 2017; 11/04/2018 Airgain Announces Release of ULTRAMAX™ MIMO 9-in-1 Antenna; 03/05/2018 – Airgain 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Airgain Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIRG); 15/05/2018 – Soros Fund Management LLC Exits Position in Airgain; 03/05/2018 – Airgain Reports Record Sales for First Quarter 2018 and Announces CEO Succession Process; 03/05/2018 – AIRGAIN INC – EFFECTIVE MAY 2, CHAIRMAN JAMES SIMS WILL ASSUME ROLE OF INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AS COMPANY SEARCHES FOR A NEW PERMANENT CEO

Sabal Trust Co increased General Mls Inc (GIS) stake by 28.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sabal Trust Co acquired 118,166 shares as General Mls Inc (GIS)’s stock rose 17.85%. The Sabal Trust Co holds 532,924 shares with $27.58M value, up from 414,758 last quarter. General Mls Inc now has $32.34B valuation. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $53.73. About 4.24M shares traded or 1.89% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 27/03/2018 – General Mills: Net Proceeds to Be Used for Blue Buffalo Pet Products Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – QTRLY NET SALES FOR GENERAL MILLS’ NORTH AMERICA RETAIL SEGMENT TOTALED $2.52 BLN, UP 1 PERCENT FROM PRIOR YEAR; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Gross Margin 32.3%; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – NOW ESTIMATES CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL BE A 3 CENT BENEFIT TO FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 21/03/2018 – General Mills to Pursue Divestitures of Growth-Dilutive Businesses ‘to Further Reshape Its Portfolio’; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Had Seen 3%-4% Increase in FY Constant-Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Net $941.4M

More notable recent Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Airgain, Inc. (AIRG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Corning’s New Facility Boosts Potential to Tap Auto Market – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Verizon Unveils Solution to Better Manage Customer Networks – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Percentage Of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Shares Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Airgain Partners with Novotech to Expand Reach Across Canada – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Airgain, Inc. designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, and service providers worldwide. The company has market cap of $133.42 million. The companyÂ’s products include MaxBeam high gain embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra embedded antennas; omnimax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antenna; and SmartMax Embedded Antennas. It currently has negative earnings. It provides embedded antenna technologies to enable high performance wireless networking across a range of home, enterprise, and industrial devices.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma stated it has 23,764 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Carroll Financial, North Carolina-based fund reported 7,740 shares. Csat Advisory LP owns 23,109 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Llc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 6,038 shares. Goelzer Inv Mngmt holds 13,200 shares. First Allied Advisory has 41,765 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 8,146 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited has 338,770 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Blair William And Comm Il, Illinois-based fund reported 73,448 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability stated it has 0.99% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Massachusetts Finance Serv Ma invested 0.39% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). First Fiduciary Inv Counsel Inc has invested 2.26% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Blackrock has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Kings Point Capital Management invested 0.03% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Smith Moore & holds 0.2% or 16,111 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About The Future Of General Mills, Inc.’s (NYSE:GIS)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “General Mills Falls After Q4 Sales Miss – Benzinga” published on June 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Will Recent IPO Chewy Bite Investors With Its First Earnings Report? – The Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Trump/Xi Meeting Tops The News, But Nike Earnings, Financial Stress Test Also In Focus – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why General Mills Stock Is Up 38% So Far This Year – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering General Mills (NYSE:GIS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. General Mills has $60 highest and $4800 lowest target. $52.67’s average target is -1.97% below currents $53.73 stock price. General Mills had 23 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of GIS in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. The stock has “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, March 21. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy”. UBS maintained the shares of GIS in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating. J.P. Morgan maintained General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $52 target in Thursday, March 21 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Thursday, March 21.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $347,376 activity. The insider CLARK R KERRY sold 7,849 shares worth $347,376.