Sabal Trust Co Position in Cme Group (CME) Has Decreased as Valuation Rose; Lowes Companies (LOW) Shareholder Brighton Jones Has Lifted Its Position by $865,242

Sabal Trust Co decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 97.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co sold 144,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 3,175 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 147,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $217.74. About 35,417 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 05/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 4; 30/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures up 3-cent price limit; 16/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG DEFERRED MONTHS < 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON PROFIT-TAKING, FUND SALES AFTER DRIFTING BELOW 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 08/05/2018 - CME Group Announces First Trades of New SOFR Futures; 15/05/2018 - CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 14; 15/03/2018 - Exchange operator CME in talks with Britain's NEX for possible takeover; 15/05/2018 - CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES, LOWER CASH FEEDER CATTLE PRICES -TRADE; 09/03/2018 - CFTC: CFTC Approves the Transfer of Open Interest in Credit Default Swaps from CME to ICC; 04/04/2018 - CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT PRESSURED BY FUND LIQUIDATION, CHINA RAISES TARIFFS ON U.S. BEEF -TRADE; 04/04/2018 - CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 3

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (LOW) by 321.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 7,938 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 10,409 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 2,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Lowes Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $111.8. About 48,203 shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS INVESTMENT SHIFTING TO INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, SERVICE INDUSTRIES; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s and GE Lighting Expand Partnership to Differentiate Light Bulb Offering; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TRUMP TARIFF PROPOSAL COULD TURN BADLY IF ESCALATES; 15/05/2018 – DE Shaw Adds Aptiv, Cuts Facebook, Buys More Lowe’s: 13F; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS IF RATE RISE COULD COME QUICKER BECAUSE OF STRONGER ECONOMY THAT WOULD BE GOOD; 08/03/2018 – RESOURCE GENERATION LTD RES.AX – EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, ROB LOWE WILL STAND DOWN AS CEO AND ASSUME ROLE OF ADVISOR – PROJECT FUNDING; 15/05/2018 – Gotham Asset Adds Aptiv, Exits Zimmer Biomet, Cuts Lowe’s: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q Net $988M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.28M for 33.19 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 14,419 shares to 389,309 shares, valued at $28.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 99,052 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,342 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (CIU).

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $825.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Docusign Inc by 16,199 shares to 31,533 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 2,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,251 shares, and cut its stake in Ubs Etracs Alerian Mlp Infras Etn (MLPI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.