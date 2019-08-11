Sabal Trust Co Position in Apple (AAPL) Lowered by $19.56 Million as Shares Rose; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Share Price Rose, Holder Chase Investment Counsel Cut Position

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 57.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 16,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 12,247 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, down from 29,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $248.63. About 2.32 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UNITED HEALTH PRODUCTS GETS CE MARK APPROVAL FOR HEMOSTYP®; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western R; 13/03/2018 – Former GSK chief Andrew Witty to lead UnitedHealth’s Optum unit; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $8.4B; 13/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS UNITEDHEALTH’S IFS RATINGS AT ‘AA-‘; OUTLOOK STAB; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville Neighborhood of Denver; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO GIVE PRESCRIPTION DRUG DISCOUNTS TO MEMBERS; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Rebates Directly to Some Consumers; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Envision Healthcare Corporation’s senior secured term loan to Ba2 and affirms B1 CFR; outlook changed to stable

Sabal Trust Co decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 86.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co sold 103,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,878 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, down from 119,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $908.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – France Targets Apple, Google for ‘Abusive Commercial Practices’; 13/05/2018 – ‘Groundhog Day’ for Apple and Samsung as patents case back in court; 14/03/2018 – French 2017 deficit to be in 2.7-2.8 pct range – Le Maire; 30/04/2018 – Apple loses top slot of India’s premium smartphone market to Samsung; 08/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Bloomberg obsessed with Google’s Pixel, Apple’s iPhone Supply Chain–but not Google’s Pixel Supply Chain; 29/03/2018 – China’s Huawei posts 28 pct rise in 2017 net profit; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s $22.8 Billion in Executed Repurchases Set Another Record; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS HAS NOT, TO DATE, BEEN ABLE TO DETERMINE WHETHER THE REPORTED 7 INCIDENTS WERE CONNECTED TO SPECIFIC CONFLICT MINERALS INCLUDED IN CO’S PRODUCTS; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK: APPLE PAY USERS DOUBLED, TRANSACTIONS TRIPLED YOY; 02/05/2018 – AAPL, $BB.CA: U.S. officials say the Pentagon recently terminated its use of BlackBerry smart phones and now issues Apple iPhones, also assembled in China – ! $BB.CA $AAPL

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 4,795 shares to 293,343 shares, valued at $30.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 187,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 233,619 shares, and has risen its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $194.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3,355 shares to 10,089 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss&C Technologis Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 54,737 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,011 shares, and has risen its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 16.49 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.