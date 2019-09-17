Sabal Trust Co Lowered Position in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by $24.40 Million as Valuation Declined; Tri Continental (TY) Share Value Were Volatile While Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Trimmed Stake by $640,146

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 4.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 24,621 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 536,688 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.47M, down from 561,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.2. About 9,911 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sabal Trust Co decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 97.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co sold 369,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 9,920 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $661,000, down from 379,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $64.66. About 843,545 shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.10-EPS $3.20; 05/04/2018 – Emerson College Survey: Esports as Bridge Between US and China; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Repsol Selects Emerson for Multi-Year Exploration Technology Contract; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Had 2017 Sales of $470M; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Emerson Adds Support for the Google Assistant to Award-Winning Sensi Smart Thermostat Platform; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF MANUFACTURING GROUP BEFORE PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS OF $700 TO $800 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 9 investors sold TY shares while 16 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 3.85 million shares or 2.62% less from 3.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co owns 1,913 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 0.01% or 157,000 shares. Hudock Grp Llc reported 1,512 shares. Asset Management holds 0.26% or 13,744 shares. Jpmorgan Chase, New York-based fund reported 6 shares. Moreover, Shaker Services Ltd Llc has 0.12% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). 33,655 were reported by Creative Planning. Brown Advisory holds 0.01% or 86,114 shares in its portfolio. 1607 Capital Ptnrs Ltd holds 67,304 shares. Cetera Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 21,401 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 43,563 shares. Landscape Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 82,280 shares. Twin Focus Cap Prns Ltd Com has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Moreover, Raymond James & Assocs has 0.01% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 268,372 shares. Dubuque State Bank invested 1.3% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cognios Cap Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.3% or 11,685 shares. Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation owns 8,085 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company reported 85,931 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Montecito Natl Bank & has 13,641 shares. 426,559 are owned by Da Davidson And Com. Halsey Associate Incorporated Ct stated it has 8,711 shares. 5,917 are owned by Checchi Cap Advisers Lc. Moreover, Thomasville Fincl Bank has 0.63% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Finemark National Bank & Trust Tru invested in 23,946 shares. Kepos Capital LP invested 0.13% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Daiwa Grp Inc Inc owns 99,903 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) has 0.06% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 8,759 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.13% or 22,221 shares. Alberta Inv Corporation holds 0.02% or 40,800 shares in its portfolio. Edgar Lomax Va reported 392,816 shares.

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 25,268 shares to 558,192 shares, valued at $29.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CIU) by 12,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 537,574 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).