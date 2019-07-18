Sabal Trust Co Lowered Paychex (PAYX) Stake by $1.15 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Coe Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $427,200 as Stock Rose

Coe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc sold 240 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,609 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, down from 1,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $964.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $32.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1960.02. About 2.14M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – Adweek: Amazon Is Finding It Must Learn About Its Customers to Succeed in Retail; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON’S BEZOS SAYS 2017 WAS BEST YEAR YET FOR HARDWARE SALES; 20/03/2018 – Chicory Announces Amazon Fresh and Instacart Partnership, Making Recipes Shoppable to Millions More American Households; 14/05/2018 – Seattle City Council Passes New Tax on Amazon, Big Employers; 15/05/2018 – Amazon, with its new partnership, is aiming to give AWS customers an “easy button” to get into the same technology that underpins bitcoin; 19/04/2018 – The Disruptive Effect of Amazon Prime on UK Retail 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – Tech Today: Spotify Like Netflix, Warming to Roku, Amazon vs. Alibaba — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON – AMAZON MUSIC UNLIMITED MEMBERSHIP HAS MORE THAN DOUBLED OVER THE PAST SIX MONTHS; 18/04/2018 – Russia blocks Google, Amazon IP addresses in bid to ban Telegram

Sabal Trust Co decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co sold 14,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 299,896 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.05 million, down from 314,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $85.29. About 628,131 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Total Revenue Up About 7%; 30/04/2018 – NACHA Announces Official Payments and Paychex Are NACHA Certified; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Adj EPS 63c; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Increases Quarterly Dividend By 12%; 06/03/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 63C; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 15%-16%; 02/04/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY NET INCOME GROWTH ABOUT +13%; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Board Votes to Expand to 11 Members, Appointed Pamela A. Joseph to Fill Position

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pecaut Communication has invested 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Capwealth Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 1.36% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,967 shares. Timber Creek Cap Management Lc accumulated 4,995 shares. Cohen Lawrence B has 1,413 shares for 1.77% of their portfolio. Cls Invests Llc invested in 0.01% or 109 shares. 426,654 are owned by Swedbank. Gm Advisory Inc reported 1.52% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Piedmont Advisors reported 52,707 shares stake. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd holds 0.18% or 144 shares in its portfolio. First Foundation Advsrs holds 17,242 shares or 1.82% of its portfolio. Motco, a Texas-based fund reported 335 shares. 77,719 are held by Utah Retirement. Northcoast Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 1.86% or 15,923 shares. Adams Asset Ltd Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 6,286 are held by Captrust Finance Advsrs.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 92.80 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91M and $86.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 12,561 shares to 20,806 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,010 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3,410 shares to 102,006 shares, valued at $19.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CIU) by 17,184 shares in the quarter, for a total of 525,254 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $6.01 million activity. DOODY JOSEPH sold 11,489 shares worth $860,986. $416,220 worth of stock was sold by Vossler Jennifer R. on Friday, January 18.

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Paychex, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Results; Total Revenue Growth of 12% to $3.8 Billion for the Fiscal Year – Business Wire” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,909.97 up 25.25 points – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Small Business Job Growth Slows in June, While Wage Growth Increases – PRNewswire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Paychex Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Paychex reports EPS beat, reaffirms FY guide – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 27, 2019.