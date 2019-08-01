Sabal Trust Co Lowered Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) as Market Valuation Rose; Huber Capital Management Has Boosted Position in Home Depot (HD)

Sabal Trust Co decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co sold 10,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 295,242 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.82 million, down from 305,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $138.59. About 3.89M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Case Pitting DOJ Against Microsoft; 23/05/2018 – delaware United Kingdom Launches SAP Workload Migration to Microsoft Azure for UK Customers; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he’s sold all his Twitter shares; 29/03/2018 – Parts of Microsoft’s Windows and Devices Group are getting pulled out and placed in other groups as its leader departs; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 16/03/2018 – Microsoft hits back at claims it ignored sexual harassment; 20/03/2018 – Innovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 15/03/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS – EXTENDS CO’S MANAGED PARTNER RELATIONSHIP WITH MICROSOFT IN SOUTH AFRICA; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 5,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 79,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.20M, up from 74,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $214.71. About 150,632 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 187,750 shares to 233,619 shares, valued at $32.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 85,438 shares in the quarter, for a total of 379,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Holdings Ag has 2.77% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 559,545 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 1.86% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Field & Main Bancorp holds 1.53% or 13,750 shares. Taurus Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 250,260 shares. Capital Inv Counsel, North Carolina-based fund reported 56,042 shares. Moreover, Retirement Of Alabama has 2.76% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4.81 million shares. Scotia Incorporated holds 1.15 million shares or 1.75% of its portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Ltd holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,410 shares. Howe & Rusling holds 2.94% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 144,070 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt Corporation has invested 1.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 665,010 are held by Becker. Illinois-based New Vernon Invest Management Llc has invested 1.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Beach Investment Ltd has 4.31% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sageworth Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 260 shares. 504,910 were accumulated by Merriman Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94B and $944.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp (NASDAQ:KALU) by 66,254 shares to 64,268 shares, valued at $6.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 57,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 325,273 shares, and cut its stake in Catchmark Timber Tr Inc (NYSE:CTT).