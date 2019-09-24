Sabal Trust Co Lowered Its Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Holding by $24.40 Million; Stock Declined; Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Has Decreased Stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs (SKT) as Share Value Declined

Sabal Trust Co decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 97.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co sold 369,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 9,920 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $661,000, down from 379,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $64.39. About 1.15M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Emerson Electric, Exits Newell Brands: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 27/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Had 2017 Sales of $470M; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest’ Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 23/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS UP 5% TO 10%; 27/03/2018 – Repsol Selects Emerson for Multi-Year Exploration Technology Contract; 27/04/2018 – Carel expected to file IPO prospectus by next week; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs (SKT) by 66.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 22,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 11,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $180,000, down from 33,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $15.42. About 1.21 million shares traded. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 32.77% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 30/03/2018 – Columbus Bus 1st: Exclusive: Developer teeing up new 225-home development near Tanger Outlets; 08/03/2018 Tanger Outlets Invites Shoppers To “Feel The Deal” This Spring With TangerSTYLE; 01/05/2018 – TANGER SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.40 TO $2.46, EST. $2.45; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKT); 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY EPS $1.02-$1.08/Share; 12/04/2018 – TANGER INCREASES DIV FOR 25TH CONSECUTIVE YR CONTINUES SHR; 19/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within OneMain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Avery Dennison, Two Harbors Investments, Synchr; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To FFO $2.40/Shr-FFO $2.46/Shr; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Quarterly Dividend to 35c; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To EPS 95c-EPS $1.01

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Emerson Electric Co.’s (NYSE:EMR) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Emerson Partners with San Jacinto College on New Center for Petrochemical, Energy, and Technology – Business Wire” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Emerson notes order boost of 2% – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Looking At Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Emerson Electric’s (NYSE:EMR) Shareholders Feel About The 29% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $670.45M for 14.77 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.

More notable recent Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers: What Does A Complete And Unbiased Analysis Yield? – Seeking Alpha” on March 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The Worst Mistake Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Investors Can Make Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on May 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Real Story Of Tanger Factory Outlets Inc. – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tanger Outlet Centers Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 11.11% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.63 per share. SKT’s profit will be $52.37M for 6.88 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.75% negative EPS growth.