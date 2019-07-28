Sabal Trust Co Increased Position in Union Pacific (UNP) by $16.54 Million; Tpg-Axon Management LP Has Lifted Its Centene Del (CNC) Stake by $5.40 Million

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 805.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 99,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 111,342 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.62M, up from 12,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $174.23. About 1.62M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162; 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC

Tpg-Axon Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 183.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp bought 101,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 157,300 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, up from 55,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 3.87 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’; 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York; 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Centene Undervalued; Patient Shareholders Will Profit – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Centene Corp (CNC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Centene Hits a Home Run with Its Q2 Earnings Results – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Navellier Assocs stated it has 6,848 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 171,841 shares. Davenport And Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 5,641 shares. Loomis Sayles Co LP holds 172 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has 0.05% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 192,389 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.07% or 4.13 million shares. Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd reported 4,637 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prudential Finance Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 417,557 shares. Putnam Investments Lc reported 426,139 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Colony Gru Ltd Liability Company has 0.42% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 187,883 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Company reported 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Ls Advisors Llc stated it has 20,380 shares. Numerixs Invest Tech stated it has 0.3% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 307,488 shares to 14,155 shares, valued at $896,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 3,609 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,323 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).