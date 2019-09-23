Sabal Trust Co Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Trimmed by $1.50 Million as Shares Rose; Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake Held by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 184 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,997 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.57 million, up from 3,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 5.56M shares traded or 69.98% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/05/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: America Last: Trump’s Attack on the Amazon Job Machine; 19/03/2018 – Mercury News: Amazon is said to have mulled acquiring some Toys `R’ Us stores; 15/03/2018 – Former Walmart exec claims retail giant issued misleading e-commerce results in battle with Amazon; 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin Says Trump Isn’t Targeting Amazon Over Bezos’s Newspaper; 23/05/2018 – Amazon Sellers See Major Opportunity in Private Label Expansion, Feedvisor Study Finds; 06/03/2018 – Carlos by Carlos Santana Shoes for Men and Zappos Partner to Benefit Charities with New Men’s Shoe Line; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Amazon in talks with Casino over Brazil electronics chain; 29/03/2018 – Trump is going after Amazon for the wrong issue: It’s China, not taxes; 27/04/2018 – One reason investors are cheering Amazon’s long-term bets over Alphabet’s: Margins; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash

Sabal Trust Co decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co sold 11,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 283,952 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.04M, down from 295,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Results from Symic Bio Liver Fibrosis Program Presented at the International Liver Congress 2018; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft 365 sounds like it’s taking over Windows 10 as the operating system, or rather subsuming it as Windows becomes part of the cloud and edge. #MSBuild2018 – ! $MSFT; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES FOR CONVERSATIONAL AI PUSH; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT/DELL ENTER TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WITH U.S. INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY FOR MICROSOFT CLOUD SERVICES FOR GOVERNMENT; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CLIMBS AFTER GIVING 4Q REVENUE FORECAST ON CALL; 03/04/2018 – Electric Imp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIFE REINSURANCE BUSINESS HAS GROWN SUBSTANTIALLY, PARTICULARLY INTERNATIONALLY; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INTRODUCES AZURE SPHERE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Bank, a Missouri-based fund reported 924 shares. Tremblant Capital Grp has 49,754 shares for 5.77% of their portfolio. 4.13 million were accumulated by Intll Invsts. Tributary Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 525 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Llc holds 221,247 shares. Weitz Inv Mngmt invested in 15,500 shares or 1.16% of the stock. Private Wealth Ptnrs Lc has 6.22% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mcmillion Mgmt accumulated 55 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.79% stake. Westpac Banking holds 68,986 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hartford Mngmt holds 532 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Artisan Prns Partnership has invested 1.32% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ancora Lc accumulated 0.41% or 5,210 shares. 267 are held by White Pine Co. Renaissance Technologies Limited Company reported 87,455 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Martin Communications Tn reported 2.3% stake. Pettee Investors holds 1.34% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15,717 shares. Cumberland Advsrs holds 1.35% or 29,825 shares in its portfolio. Waddell & Reed invested in 5.1% or 15.39M shares. Texas Yale reported 52,179 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated owns 43,366 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Co owns 253,933 shares. Edgestream Prns LP has 12,064 shares. Qv Incorporated has invested 1.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Personal Fincl holds 2.49% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 65,223 shares. Ballentine Prns Lc owns 75,659 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Apriem Advisors has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Professional Advisory Serv Inc invested in 3.29% or 126,645 shares. Element Mngmt Lc owns 94,406 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys owns 1.43M shares for 3.68% of their portfolio.

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,093 shares to 104,099 shares, valued at $21.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,891 shares in the quarter, for a total of 379,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.