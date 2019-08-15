Sabal Trust Co Has Upped Position in Union Pacific (UNP) as Market Valuation Rose; Sound Shore Management Trimmed Antero Resources (AR) Stake by $12.88 Million

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Antero Resources Corporation (AR) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 1.61M shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 6.85 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.45M, down from 8.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Antero Resources Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.83% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.35. About 8.36 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 805.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 99,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 111,342 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.62M, up from 12,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $5.08 during the last trading session, reaching $163.7. About 2.87 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 07:21 AM; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED; 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 70,317 shares to 94,002 shares, valued at $5.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,321 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btr Cap Mngmt holds 0.22% or 6,750 shares in its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Tru Co reported 0.4% stake. Taurus Asset Management Ltd holds 1,835 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Fayez Sarofim holds 1.64% or 1.86M shares. 3,043 were accumulated by South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 774,210 shares. Sns Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,682 shares. 261 are owned by Private Ocean Lc. Fil Limited holds 18,039 shares. Bragg Fincl Advsrs Incorporated, North Carolina-based fund reported 49,205 shares. Signaturefd Lc owns 5,710 shares. Kcm Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.18% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Fiduciary Finance Ser Of The Southwest Tx accumulated 5,848 shares. Nelson Roberts Ltd Liability owns 517 shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd accumulated 181,821 shares or 0.3% of the stock.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. RADY PAUL M bought $50,284 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Friday, May 31. WARBURG PINCUS LLC also sold $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Monday, June 10. $99.30M worth of stock was sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. on Monday, June 10. Shares for $6,900 were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Gru Limited Company holds 0% or 13,416 shares in its portfolio. Ellington Management Grp Inc Ltd Llc holds 0.77% or 479,833 shares. Old West Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 193,764 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw And has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Susquehanna Int Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has 772,935 shares. Manchester Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has 3,678 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Georgia-based Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 277,196 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 0.2% or 113,654 shares. holds 0% or 11,712 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0% or 53,582 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 0% or 541,192 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Co, a New York-based fund reported 12,827 shares. Caymus Prns Lp reported 7.92% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR).