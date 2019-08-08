Sabal Trust Co Has Upped Its Southern Co (SO) Stake by $300,951; Shaker Investments Boosted Position in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE)

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 5,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 371,314 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.19M, up from 365,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $57.96. About 1.28M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – Southern Slims Down After Bets on Big Projects Fail to Pay Off; 21/05/2018 – SO: HAD SEEN NEED TO RAISE $7 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO: ANDREW W. EVANS WILL BECOME EVP & CFO; 29/03/2018 – 306-ton Unit 4 Reactor Vessel placed at Vogtle nuclear expansion; 10/04/2018 – Plant Farley Unit 1 planned activities underway for the continued production of clean, safe, reliable and affordable nuclear en; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. BOOSTS DIV FOR 17TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR; ANNUALIZED R; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES SOLAR SALE PRODUCING MORE THAN $1 BILLION; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 20/04/2018 – MOODY’S LIQUIDITY-STRESS INDICATOR DOWN AGAIN IN MID-APRIL ON FAVORABLE CONDITIONS FOR US SPEC-GRADE COMPANIES

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) by 123.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 47,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% . The institutional investor held 85,290 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $644,000, up from 38,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Callon Pete Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.75. About 5.67M shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 31/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Announces Launch of $300 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 03/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 20C; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Associates Corporation Exits Callon Petroleum; 05/03/2018 Callon Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO CPE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 23/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10M and $144.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axos Finl Inc by 77,624 shares to 617,991 shares, valued at $17.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 3,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,545 shares, and cut its stake in The Trade Desk Inc.

More notable recent Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Callon Petroleum: A Bit About The Acquisition – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why QEP Resources Stock Is Plunging Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CARRIZO INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. – CRZO – PRNewswire” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Oil Stocks Are Getting Crushed Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CPE shares while 69 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 285.62 million shares or 3.55% less from 296.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr holds 116,525 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory holds 0% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 173,832 shares. Key Group Holdg (Cayman) invested 0.11% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). 85,716 were accumulated by Ameritas Prtn. Florida-based Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Piedmont Inv Advsr accumulated 0% or 13,062 shares. Rr Ltd Com has 690,000 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 349,723 shares. M&T National Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 10,714 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.01% or 46,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 65,415 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Taconic Cap Advsrs Lp has invested 0.02% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Elk Creek Ptnrs Limited Liability Com has 0.59% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Com reported 0.1% stake.

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 22,883 shares to 728,151 shares, valued at $30.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 103,473 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,878 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Compton Cap Management Inc Ri holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 4,648 shares. Intact Inv Mngmt holds 123,100 shares. 200 were reported by Capital Ltd Ltd Limited Liability Company. Prudential Finance has invested 0.18% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Andra Ap accumulated 0.12% or 79,600 shares. Carroll Associates reported 0.13% stake. 19,967 were reported by Optimum Invest. Panagora Asset reported 66,106 shares stake. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.03% or 42,000 shares in its portfolio. 292,862 are held by Mackenzie Corporation. 1,000 are held by Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Com. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.14% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 21,176 shares. Security holds 1,600 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bessemer Group has invested 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). State Street Corp reported 51.52 million shares stake.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Insiders Own Shares In Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Share Price Is Down 19% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.53 million activity. $100,380 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) was bought by Clark Henry A III on Tuesday, March 5.