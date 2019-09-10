Sabal Trust Co Has Upped Its Pepsico (PEP) Holding by $365,146; Federated Investors Has Increased Its Charles Riv Labs Intl (CRL) Stake by $10.86 Million

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 1.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 2,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 245,563 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.09M, up from 242,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $135.86. About 3.10M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 25/05/2018 – Dean Best: Breaking: The first acquisition in food for some time by @PepsiCo, striking deal to buy US healthy snacks firm; 05/03/2018 – PEPSICO IN DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Plans Ad Blitz to Buoy Its Soda Business; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne

Federated Investors Inc increased its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (CRL) by 223.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc bought 74,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.05% . The institutional investor held 108,421 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.75M, up from 33,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $129.61. About 452,717 shares traded or 39.97% up from the average. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 11.21% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 15/05/2018 – Charles River Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/04/2018 – Tigermed-backed Frontage Laboratories hires Goldman Sachs, BoAML for 3Q Hong Kong IPO; 26/03/2018 – CHARLES RIVER REFINANCE $1B PACT WITH NEW $1.55B REVOLVING PACT; 09/05/2018 – LIPOCINE INC – CRL ALSO IDENTIFIED ADDITIONAL COMMENTS THAT ARE NOT CONSIDERED APPROVABILITY ISSUES; 09/05/2018 – Lipocine: CRL Also Identified Additional Comments That Are Not Considered Approvability Issues; 10/04/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Focuses on the Future of Oncology at AACR Annual Meeting 2018; 05/04/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA- ANNOUNCED FDA ACKNOWLEDGED RECEIPT OF RESUBMISSION TO CRL RECEIVED IN CONNECTION WITH XYOSTED NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 24/05/2018 – RECRO: CRL RAISED CMC RELATED QUESTIONS ON EXTRACTABLE; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs 1Q Net $52.6M; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Charles River Laboratories Sr Unsec Notes ‘BB+’

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 144,066 shares to 3,175 shares, valued at $523,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 103,473 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,878 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cumberland Partners Ltd has 16,125 shares. Hengehold Cap Ltd, a Ohio-based fund reported 20,809 shares. 8,731 are held by Accredited. Inr Advisory Serv holds 0% or 7 shares in its portfolio. Cincinnati Insurance Communications reported 1.24 million shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Management reported 17,610 shares stake. Zevin Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.26% or 6,430 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 0.26% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Morgan Stanley holds 0.38% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 10.94M shares. Grisanti Capital Management Limited Liability Company has 0.2% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Research holds 675,485 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj stated it has 21,000 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. First Bank & Trust Of Omaha accumulated 193,519 shares. Meeder Asset Management accumulated 1.03% or 106,354 shares. 787,487 are owned by Fil Limited.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold CRL shares while 137 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 45.11 million shares or 3.38% less from 46.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) or 19,931 shares. Moreover, Hussman Strategic Incorporated has 0.53% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 15,000 shares. Ww Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 1,891 shares. Eagle Asset Management invested in 58,517 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0.05% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Eqis has 0.07% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.02% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). 2,145 are held by Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc). Friess Assoc Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.42% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Cibc World Markets stated it has 0.06% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Qs Investors holds 0% or 1,600 shares. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 174 shares. Zeke Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 4,512 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) or 16,981 shares. Ranger Inv Mgmt Lp has 0% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

