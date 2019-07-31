Sabal Trust Co Has Raised Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $26.10 Million; Valuation Rose; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Value Rose, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Lowered by $3.11 Million Its Stake

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 29.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc sold 1,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,230 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, down from 5,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $939.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $13.92 during the last trading session, reaching $1898.53. About 2.91 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – KAYAK Launches Flight Tracking on Command with Notifications for Amazon Alexa; 30/03/2018 – Edge Malaysia: Amazon cuts ties with top Washington lobbying firms: Bloomberg; 29/05/2018 – Brazil denies Total license to drill Amazon basin for 4th time; 12/03/2018 – Rep. Wilson: Florida Congressional Delegation Sends Letter in Support of a Tri-County Bid to Bring Amazon to the Sunshine State; 14/05/2018 – Watch this rare Jeff Bezos interview on one of Amazon’s early failures; 16/03/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Scoop from @chrissyfarr here – Amazon $AMZN has hired former FDA CTO Taha Kass-Hout, as per a source – tip; 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – British PM May says EU looking at interim taxes on digital firms; 29/03/2018 – Donald Trump Slams Amazon.com–3rd Update; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Japan raises delivery fees by up to 50%: Rising costs and labor shortage may prompt other online retailers to follow suit

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 409.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 187,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 233,619 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.66 million, up from 45,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $132.08. About 4.41M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR; 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 16/03/2018 – J&J GETS OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY FOR LIFESCAN OF ABOUT $2.1B; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Godsey And Gibb Assocs reported 7,316 shares. California-based Private Ocean Lc has invested 0.2% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.7% or 43,387 shares. Eaton Vance Management owns 1.88% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 5.87 million shares. Associated Banc holds 1.42% or 176,828 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company holds 36,383 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Connable Office Inc invested in 23,245 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Ltd holds 51,299 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Rbo & Limited Company stated it has 223,868 shares. 101,909 are owned by Oakbrook Investments. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Com owns 277,236 shares or 2.61% of their US portfolio. Stillwater Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 30,774 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership reported 3.09M shares. Telemus Cap Ltd holds 33,182 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Jane Street Gp Ltd Com invested in 223,897 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 3,681 shares to 16,464 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 14,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 299,896 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc, which manages about $721.63M and $668.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 3,216 shares to 3,644 shares, valued at $447,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Index (EFA) by 5,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity 500 Index Fund.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Noven Fincl Grp accumulated 183 shares. Hitchwood Management Limited Partnership has 50,000 shares. Hartford Invest Mngmt Company accumulated 48,875 shares or 2.48% of the stock. First Comml Bank Of Hutchinson stated it has 1.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd has 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fagan Assocs Inc accumulated 650 shares. Macnealy Hoover Invest Mngmt accumulated 345 shares. Lmr Llp holds 8,514 shares. At Bankshares accumulated 477 shares. Schnieders Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 0.98% stake. White Elm Capital Ltd invested 4.64% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Virtu Financial Ltd holds 0.09% or 859 shares in its portfolio. Hamel Associate Inc accumulated 278 shares. Adirondack has invested 2.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Massachusetts-based Somerville Kurt F has invested 0.84% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 75.70 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

