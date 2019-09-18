Sabal Trust Co Has Raised By $1.54 Million Its Union Pacific (UNP) Holding; Lake Shore Bancorp (LSBK) Shorts Increased By 50%

Lake Shore Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LSBK) had an increase of 50% in short interest. LSBK’s SI was 900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 50% from 600 shares previously. With 2,400 avg volume, 0 days are for Lake Shore Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LSBK)’s short sellers to cover LSBK’s short positions. The SI to Lake Shore Bancorp Inc’s float is 0.04%. It closed at $15 lastly. It is down 12.34% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.34% the S&P500. Some Historical LSBK News: 15/05/2018 – HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Exits Position in Lake Shore Bancorp; 17/05/2018 – Lake Shore Bancorp Existing Repurchase Plan Was Terminated as a Result of the New Plan; 09/03/2018 – LAKE SHORE BANCORP SAYS LAKE SHORE MHC ELECTED TO WAIVE RIGHT TO GET DIVIDEND TO BE PAID ON MARCH 15 – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Exclusive: Two soaring towers planned for long-languishing Chicago Spire site along Lake Shore Drive; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lake Shore Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LSBK); 09/03/2018 – LAKE SHORE – NOTICE OF NON-OBJECTION FOR WAIVER OF RIGHT TO GET DIVIDENDS PAID BY CO DURING YR ENDING FEB 7, 2019, UP TO $0.10/SHARE ON QTRLY BASIS; 09/03/2018 LAKE SHORE BANCORP – LAKE SHORE MHC GOT NOTICE OF NON-OBJECTION OF FEDERAL RESERVE BANK OF PHILADELPHIA; 17/05/2018 – Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. Announces New Stk Repurchase Program; 25/04/2018 – Lake Shore Bancorp 1Q EPS 15c; 09/03/2018 – LAKE SHORE BANCORP – EXPECTED THAT MHC TO WAIVE DIVIDENDS DECLARED DURING 12-MONTHS ENDING FEB 7, 2019

Sabal Trust Co increased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 8.16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sabal Trust Co acquired 9,084 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Sabal Trust Co holds 120,426 shares with $20.37 million value, up from 111,342 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $117.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $166.9. About 2.35M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 1 investors sold Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. shares while 3 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 347,689 shares or 20.57% less from 437,741 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgeway Management Inc holds 0.01% in Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) or 33,850 shares. First Manhattan Co stated it has 20,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) or 555 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 1,063 shares. Arbiter Prns Capital Ltd Company holds 171,471 shares. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) invested in 0% or 1,445 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors has 10,374 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Minerva holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) for 29,669 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag owns 1,714 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Company holds 0.13% or 47,658 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 5,090 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada accumulated 0% or 1,050 shares.

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding firm for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services and products. The company has market cap of $89.22 million. The firm offers various deposit products, including regular savings deposits, such as Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; and interest on lawyer accounts, as well as accounts for individuals and commercial accounts for businesses. It has a 24.19 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio includes one-to four-family residential mortgages, home equity loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, business installment loans, lines of credit, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans that include personal consumer loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, secured and unsecured property improvement loans, and other secured and unsecured loans.

Among 9 analysts covering Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Union Pacific Corp has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $184.22’s average target is 10.38% above currents $166.9 stock price. Union Pacific Corp had 15 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, April 22 with “Strong Buy”. On Thursday, June 13 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 8. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. The stock has “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, July 19. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, September 5 with “Neutral”. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of UNP in report on Wednesday, June 12 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, September 17.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers Comml Bank holds 9,380 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Elm Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,802 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.05% or 3,509 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.36% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 100,950 shares. Vermont-based Manchester Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.18% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Van Eck Assocs invested in 31,347 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Davis R M Inc reported 114,280 shares stake. Focused Wealth Management Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 3,047 shares. Boltwood Management owns 4,858 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Mitchell Management accumulated 12,582 shares. Ativo Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,745 shares. Beaumont Prtn Ltd Liability reported 7,288 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Central Savings Bank, Kentucky-based fund reported 29,593 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc invested in 0.05% or 1,075 shares. Cadence Cap Llc has 20,728 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio.

