Sabal Trust Co Has Lowered Its Position in Apple (AAPL) by $19.56 Million as Share Price Rose; Daruma Capital Management Has Raised Stake in Therapeuticsmd (TXMD) as Shares Declined

Sabal Trust Co decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 86.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co sold 103,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,878 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, down from 119,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $206.49. About 23.88 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – Apple’s WWDC event will begin June 4, the company said Tuesday; 29/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly going to use OLED panels in all of its new iPhones; 16/03/2018 – Apple acquired Texture, an app billed as “Netflix for digital magazines.”; 07/05/2018 – Psagot Adds Apple, Cuts Teva: 13F; 31/03/2018 – Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says Apple’s technology is a ‘means, not an end’ to help public education in his city; 07/03/2018 – REFILE-Apple finds supplier problems as its audits expand; 26/03/2018 – Spotify expects 2018 revenue to grow 20-30 pct, slower than 2017 pace; 30/03/2018 – AAPL/@theyeezymafia: YEEZY SOUND RADIO HOSTED BY KANYE WEST AIRING ON @Beats1 SUNDAY APRIL 1ST MIDNIGHT PST 3 AM EST FOOL GMT; 27/03/2018 – Apple is releasing a new iPad for students. This will be the first non-Pro model to support the Apple Pencil stylus. Apple is also releasing new versions of its productivity apps, Pages, Keynote and Numbers, which support Apple Pencil; 29/05/2018 – Apple has reportedly decided next year’s new iPhones will all use high-end screens

Daruma Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Therapeuticsmd Inc (TXMD) by 11.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc bought 750,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.29% . The hedge fund held 7.11M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.63 million, up from 6.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Therapeuticsmd Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $663.36 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.75. About 1.80 million shares traded. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NYSEMKT:TXMD) has declined 61.05% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.05% the S&P500. Some Historical TXMD News: 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Announces FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (estradiol vaginal inserts), the Lowest Dose Vaginal Estrogen Produc; 03/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD 1Q LOSS/SHR 11C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 21/04/2018 – DJ TherapeuticsMD Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXMD); 23/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD INC – HAS NOT BEEN INFORMED BY FDA ABOUT REVIEW STATUS OF ITS NDA FOR TX-004HR; 02/04/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 07/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Announces FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (estradiol vaginal inserts), the Lowest Dose Vaginal Estrogen Product Approved for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Dyspareunia, a Symptom of VVA, Due to Menopause; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Anticipates IMVEXXY Will Be Available for Comml Distribution in July; 11/04/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD INC – ENTERED INTO NEGOTIATIONS WITH U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION REGARDING PROPOSED LABEL FOR TX-004HR; 03/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD 1Q Loss/Shr 11c

Since February 28, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $173,070 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $28,700 was made by Bernick Brian on Friday, August 9. Shares for $15,200 were bought by Thompson Tommy G. Collins Cooper C. also bought $99,870 worth of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) on Monday, May 13. 10,000 shares were bought by Milligan John C.K. IV, worth $29,300 on Friday, August 16.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $173,070 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $28,700 was made by Bernick Brian on Friday, August 9. Shares for $15,200 were bought by Thompson Tommy G. Collins Cooper C. also bought $99,870 worth of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) on Monday, May 13. 10,000 shares were bought by Milligan John C.K. IV, worth $29,300 on Friday, August 16.

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $879.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 23,431 shares to 52,141 shares, valued at $2.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Etsy Inc by 4,759 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,564 shares, and cut its stake in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR).

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,993 shares to 245,563 shares, valued at $30.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 32,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 393,179 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (CIU).