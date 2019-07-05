Sabal Trust Co Has Lifted United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding by $1.36 Million; Stock Price Declined; Peconic Partners Maintains Stake in Mastec (MTZ)

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 2646422% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 13.23M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 13.23M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $636.49 million, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $51.99. About 100,369 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has declined 2.21% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Net $81M; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $100M SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.03, EST. $1.02

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 12,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 263,100 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.40 million, up from 250,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $102.25. About 506,551 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 10/04/2018 – Level Brands Announces Contract with Riley Rose for Distribution of Beauty & Pin-Ups Products; 02/04/2018 – Free Chips and Salsa Spurs Jump in Chili’s Rewards Sign-Ups; 24/04/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces the Availability of APC Smart-UPS With SmartConnect Intelligent Cloud Management for the UK & Ireland; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS SAYS SEEKING TO LAUNCH IN-HOME DELIVERY OPTION FOR BULKY GOODS; 18/04/2018 – Independent Pilots Association Advisory: Southwest 1380 is NOT the first U.S. airline fatality since 2009; UPS 1354 in 2013; 05/04/2018 – NOTICE TO UPS EMPLOYEES WITH ACCOUNTS AT THE MERRILL LYNCH TAMPA, FLORIDA BRANCH OFFICE: Klayman & Toskes, P.A. Continues to; 30/05/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES INJURED BY EXPLOSION AT LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY FREIGHT FACILITY; 03/04/2018 – The UPS Store and Inc. Magazine Salute Small Businesses with a National Pitch Off Contest; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Operating Chief in Possible Step Toward CEO Succession; 16/04/2018 – Seko Logistics joins truckers adding assembly service to U.S. home deliveries

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 63,222 shares to 21,424 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VFH) by 34,159 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,226 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Inc has 129,614 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group owns 3.52 million shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 16.01M are owned by Massachusetts Serv Com Ma. Moreover, S R Schill Associates has 22.27% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 330,493 shares. Rench Wealth Management accumulated 21,421 shares. Lakeview Capital Prns Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.85% or 26,971 shares in its portfolio. Keybank Association Oh has 282,145 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.24% or 26,714 shares in its portfolio. Opus reported 9,200 shares stake. Evercore Wealth Management Lc accumulated 59,539 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Private Ocean Llc reported 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 8,597 were accumulated by Northstar Gp. Korea Invest owns 277,460 shares. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 461,005 shares. Fulton Bancorp Na invested in 32,568 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. 9,112 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) shares with value of $1.01M were sold by Peretz Richard N..

