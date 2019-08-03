Sabal Trust Co Has Lifted Its Prologis (PLD) Position by $1.02 Million; Holder Peregrine Asset Advisers Has Boosted Kellogg (K) Stake

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 3.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 14,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 389,309 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.01M, up from 374,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $80.51. About 1.72 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.95 TO $3.01, EST. $2.91; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’ and Maintains Positive Outlook After DCT Merger Announcement; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q Net 5.01c; 30/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prologis Rtgs Unafctd By DCT Industrial Aqstn; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.50 TO $2.60; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT ACQUISITION CALL ENDS; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises Earnings Outlook — Earnings Review; 30/04/2018 – PLD CFO:PROLOGIS MAY CAPTURE 50% OF DCT’S HISTORICAL VOLUME

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased its stake in Kellogg (K) by 916.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc bought 45,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 50,843 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Kellogg for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $63.4. About 3.22 million shares traded or 28.21% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG K.N. SAYS VENEZUELA MANUFACTURING PLANT “SEIZED BY GOVERNMENT”; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-based Kellogg became the latest multinational to pull out of Venezuela due to the oil-rich country’s economic crisis; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg Declares Dividend of 54c; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg’s® Wild Berry Froot Loops® Flies Onto Shelves; 07/03/2018 – Hailee Steinfeld And Kellogg’s® Ring In National Cereal Day With Epic Celebration; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 24/04/2018 – PRETTYMUCH and Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Introduce Fans to First-Ever Cereal Record In New York City; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg to Invest $420 Million to Add to Joint-Venture Equity Interests in West Africa; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Leaves Venezuela as Breakfast Falls Victim to Crisis; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG INCREASED INVESTMENT IN WEST AFRICA VIA TOLARAM PACTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Lc has invested 0% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Moreover, Westover Advisors Lc has 0.23% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 6,165 shares. Bank & Trust owns 4,742 shares. Guardian Life Company Of America stated it has 1,817 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Twin Capital Mgmt owns 145,300 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt owns 1.54M shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 1832 Asset L P, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 246,000 shares. Tcw Gru reported 161,826 shares. Moreover, Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.15% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 224,595 shares. Anchor Capital Advsrs Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Boston Private Wealth Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 32,492 shares. The Massachusetts-based Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.28% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 1.16 million shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 22,883 shares to 728,151 shares, valued at $30.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 144,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,175 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 11,000 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 11,209 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 115,389 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ibm Retirement Fund has 3,774 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs, a New York-based fund reported 2.22 million shares. Motco invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Guardian Life Insur Co Of America accumulated 723 shares. Whittier Trust invested in 2,354 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada owns 1.05 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Cim Investment Mangement reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 515,231 shares. M&R Mgmt reported 128 shares stake. D E Shaw And invested in 741,193 shares. Hudock Gru Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K).

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46M and $173.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams (NYSE:SHW) by 1,000 shares to 5,050 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 4,336 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,757 shares, and cut its stake in Clorox (NYSE:CLX).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 insider sales for $67.22 million activity.

