Sabal Trust Co Has Lifted Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $26.10 Million; As Hudson Pac Pptys (HPP) Share Price Rose, Long Pond Capital LP Boosted Holding by $7.84 Million

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 409.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 187,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 233,619 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.66 million, up from 45,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $351.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $132.5. About 9.97M shares traded or 39.91% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN – PHASE 1B/2, OPEN-LABEL, STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF JNJ-68284528 IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 05/04/2018 – Former Acelity, J&J Executive Joins Organogenesis as Vice President of Global Medical & Clinical Affairs; 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE; 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (HPP) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 230,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.25M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215.11 million, up from 6.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $34.73. About 475,402 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has declined 0.23% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES – REAFFIRMING FULL-YEAR 2018 FFO GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $1.87 TO $1.95 PER DILUTED SHARE, EXCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q REV. $174.1M, EST. $172.0M; 13/03/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Renews Lease With InvenSense; 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED 3.5% TO $174.1 MILLION FROM $168.3 MILLION FOR THE SAME QUARTER A YEAR AGO; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FFO, INCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS, $0.44 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 10/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties to Host Analyst and Investor Day Event on May 22-23 in Los Angeles, California; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Rev $174.1M

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63 billion and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 485,000 shares to 3.28 million shares, valued at $74.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 2.12M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.76 million shares, and cut its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.91, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold HPP shares while 61 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 155.86 million shares or 0.32% less from 156.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Century Companies holds 1.25 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus reported 726,851 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Cibc Asset Management reported 0% stake. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company owns 214 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Security & Management holds 1.59% or 1.14 million shares in its portfolio. Paloma Prns Management stated it has 12,503 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt owns 0.05% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 2.26M shares. Lasalle Invest Mgmt Securities Limited Liability Company, Maryland-based fund reported 3,127 shares. Anson Funds Management Limited Partnership reported 26,542 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Sterling Capital Limited Liability Com stated it has 100,000 shares. 36,852 were accumulated by Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Com invested 0.02% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Moreover, Amp Invsts has 0.03% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.91 million shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

