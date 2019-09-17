Sabal Trust Co Has Increased Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Position; Cott Que (COT) Share Value Declined While Lodge Hill Capital Has Lowered Holding

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 38.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 95,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The hedge fund held 153,008 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.04M, down from 248,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.19. About 195,687 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 08/03/2018 – CMA REFRESCO HAS OFFERED TO SELL ONLY UK-BASED COTT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EBITDA $65M; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Rev $560.8M; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – ACCEPTED UNDERTAKINGS IN LIEU OF REFERENCE TO PHASE 2 GIVEN BY REFRESCO GROUP NV UNDER SECTION 73 OF ENTERPRISE ACT 2002 ON COTT DEAL; 03/05/2018 – Cott Sees Full-Year 2018 Consolidated Rev at Over $2.35B; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corporation Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Nine Cott Directors Elected by Shareholders at Annual Meeting; 29/03/2018 – REFRESCO GROUP NV – REFRESCO RECEIVES CMA APPROVAL FOR INTEGRATION OF COTT’S UK BOTTLING ACTIVITIES; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Net $361.4M; 25/04/2018 – Cott Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 2,093 shares as the company's stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 104,099 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.33 million, up from 102,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $220.89. About 615,503 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500.

Analysts await Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.16 EPS, up 166.67% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.06 per share. COT’s profit will be $21.65 million for 20.61 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Cott Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 433.33% EPS growth.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $419.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manitowoc Co Inc by 270,000 shares to 370,000 shares, valued at $6.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

